San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game.

Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.

