TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.
One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.
Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also bettering the 46.7 record that Warholm set just last month.
Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.
Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72, as six of the eight runners broke either a world, continent or national record.
All in all, it was a race that more than lived up to expectations on a steamy afternoon at a mostly empty Olympic Stadium.
Amazing but not unexpected.
The hype for this showdown started building at U.S. Olympic trials in June, when Benjamin became only the fourth man to break 47 seconds with a run of 46.83 and pronounced he thought he had a low-46 in him.
Warholm responded a few weeks later by running the 46.70, and breaking the 29-year-old world record held by American Kevin Young since the Barcelona Olympics.
Starting in Lane 6, Warholm flew out to the lead, and by the midpoint, he had drawn so far ahead of Benjamin that the real race appeared to be Warholm vs. the clock.
Covering the distance between hurdles 13 powerful steps at a time, Warholm never came close to breaking stride. He sped over the line with arms-a-flailing, but that didn't cost him much. Low-46 had been a long-imagined dream for most of these hurdlers. Now, the mark is in the high-45s.
And, this race might have simply been the undercard for the women's battle Wednesday morning in Tokyo.
Warholm's record came 24 hours before Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad were scheduled to square off in the women's 400 hurdle s — a race in which they've broken the world record the last three times they've squared off in a major competition.
___
Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the top spot in the women's long jump with a 7-meter leap on her final attempt and edged U.S. veteran Brittney Reese for the Olympic gold medal.
Mihambo won the world championship title in 2019 and finished just off the podium in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics.
The 34-year-old Reese now has back-to-back Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Games and from Rio de Janeiro after winning the title at London in 2012.
The four-time world champion had the chance to win with the final jump of the competition but couldn't improve on her best mark of 6.97 meters.
Ese Brume of Nigeria, who led after the first round and was in top spot again after the fourth, also finished on 6.97-meters and took bronze on a countback.
___
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington blew away the field in winning her third consecutive women's kayak sprint 200 at the Sea Forest Waterway.
The gold medal could be the first of a potential four medals for Carrington in Tokyo. She's also in the women's kayak double 500 later Tuesday and the 500 single and fours later in the week.
Carrington bolted out of the start and had a lead of half a boat length barely 50 meters into the race. She beat Spain's Teresa Portela of Spain by 0.76 seconds.
Emma Aastrand Jorgensen of Denmark won the bronze medal.
___
Allyson Felix won her first-round heat of the 400 meters as she began her Tokyo quest for a 10th Olympic medal.
The 35-year-old Felix, who's competing at her fifth Olympics, has six gold medals and three silvers on her resume. She's tied with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey for the most women's track medals in Olympic history. Felix has a chance to medal in the 400 and may have another shot in the women's 4x400 this weekend.
Before her race, she was introduced as a legend.
Felix ran in spikes designed by her new company, Saysh. It made the moment more special. The only thing missing was her young daughter, Camryn, who's back home.
"It's changed everything," Felix said of motherhood. "It's given me a different drive. ... I think it's even more meaningful to be on this stage as a mom."
___
April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women's bracket.
The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.
This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.
Ross and Klineman are the U.S.'s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport's birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.
