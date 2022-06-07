ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Walls sent a 2-2 pitch from Drew VerHagen (3-1) into the right field seats. He has four hits in his last 26 at-bats.
"You feel good for Wallsie," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Any of these guys that have been scuffling here a little bit to come up with a big hit like that and ultimately win us a ballgame has got to be a great feeling for him. I know our clubhouse is pretty pumped up right now."
St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th against Colin Poche (2-0) but scored just once for a 2-1 lead on Lars Nootbaar's sacrifice fly. Paul Goldschmidt was thrown out by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier attempting to score on Harrison Bader's two-out single.
The Cardinals were coming off a pair of extra-inning wins over the Chicago Cubs.
"You're going to have games like that," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. "Guys battled. Actually a really well-played game."
Both starting pitchers had strong outings.
St. Louis' Dakota Hudson gave up one run, two hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings. Tampa Bay's Jeffrey Springs allowed six hits in six scoreless innings.
Hudson permitted Ji-Man Choi's one-out double in the first and then held Tampa Bay hitless until Manuel Margot opened the seventh with a two-base hit. Margot went to third on Kiermaier's grounder and scored the game's first run on Isaac Paredes' sacrifice fly.
St. Louis tied it in the eighth. Nootbaar, pinch-hitting for Albert Pujols, drew a two-out walk from Andrew Kittredge and advanced to second on Tyler O'Neill's single before scoring on Bader's base hit.
Pujols singled in the fourth for his 3,320th hit, passing Paul Molitor for ninth place on the career list. Pujols also moved past Cal Ripken Jr. into sole possession of eighth place in games played with 3,002.
O'Neill returned after missing 18 games with a right shoulder injury and went 2 for 5. Goldschmidt walked in the first to extend his career-best on-base streak to 43 games.
BRAVES 3, ATHLETICS 2
Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat reeling Oakland.
Kyle Wright (6-3) recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two runs in eight innings — the longest start of his career. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games.
Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino (1-4) over the left-field wall and into the Oakland bullpen to end a 2-2 tie.
Acuña homered in the first and third innings off Cole Irvin.
The A's, making their first visit to Truist Park, suffered their seventh straight loss.
MARLINS 12, NATIONALS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBIs as Miami beat Washington.
Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler also went deep while Avisaíl García had three hits for the Marlins.
Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera allowed one run in six innings. In his second start since being promoted from Triple-A last week, Cabrera (2-0) limited Washington to two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter.
Chisholm snapped a 2-for-29 skid with his second-inning grand slam. He drove a 3-0 pitch off Joan Adon (1-10) over the wall in center to make it 5-0.
ORIOLES 9, CUBS 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried Baltimore past Chicago.
Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.
Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings for the win.
Christopher Morel homered on the game's first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs record. Morel also had an RBI triple in the sixth.
The Orioles answered in the bottom half when Mullins led off with a homer and Mancini connected on the next pitch from Keegan Thompson (6-1).
GUARDIANS 6, RANGERS 3, GAME 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill stayed unbeaten at home, Owen Miller drove in two runs and the Cleveland beat Texas in the first game of a doubleheader.
Quantrill (3-3) delivered his fourth straight quality start, allowing three runs in seven innings.
Miller hit a two-run single in the third off Jon Gray (1-3).
Rangers rookie outfielder Steele Walker homered for his first hit in the majors, and Marcus Semien connected for Texas.
Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.