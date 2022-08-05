Wallace

Former Arkansas Razorback and Greenbrier native Cayden Wallace is now a part of the Kansas City Royals organization after being selected in the second round of the MLB Draft.

 Submitted photo

Cayden Wallace is getting to live a dream.

The former Greenbrier High School star baseball player recently signed his professional contract with the Kansas City Royals after a stellar two-year collegiate career at the University of Arkansas.

