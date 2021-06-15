NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Walker (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time. Walker had struck out 11 seven times previously, all before he had Tommy John surgery on April 25, 2018. After signing a $23 million, three-year contract with the Mets as a free agent, Walker has a 2.12 ERA, and the Mets are unbeaten in his six home starts.
Javier Báez put the Cubs ahead 2-0 in the third with his 15th home run, driving a sinker to the opposite field in right-center. Alonso hit a two-run single in the bottom half and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Seth Lugo got six outs for his first save since returning on June 2 from elbow surgery, and the NL East-leading Mets (34-25) won for the fifth time in six games to move nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.
Chicago, which began the night tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead, lost its second straight to the Mets after winning seven in a row at Citi Field going back to 2018.
Sixteen consecutive batters made out before Willson Contreras' single with one out in the ninth. Jake Marisnick pinch ran and Eric Sogard singled to center fielder Kevin Pillar. Cubs third base coach Willie Harris made the questionable decision to send Marisnick, who was easily tagged out on his headfirst slide by catcher James McCann following a quick relay by second baseman Luis Guillorme.
Lugo walked Jayson Heyward, then fanned rookie Sergio Alcántara for the Cubs' season-high 15th strikeout.
Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit by a pitch in the first inning and left in the middle of the second with what the team said was a bruised right hand. Bryant initially stayed in the game after he was hit by a first-pitch 93.4 mph sinker, then went to run at first base.
He played third base for the second time since April 20 after also playing the hot corner on Saturday against St. Louis. The 29-year-old has been primarily in left field this season but also has played nine games at first base. In a 6-for-41 slide after a hot start, Bryant is batting .292 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs.
Báez, who missed the prior two starts and five of the previous seven because of a thumb injury, appeared to aggravate a hip when he fouled off a pitch in the fifth.
Alec Mills (2-1) allowed three runs, five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Cubs pitchers walked six, raising their total to 14 in the first two games of the series.
New York tied the score in the third when Jonathan Villar walked, Dominic Smith doubled to left off the end of his bat and through the open hole in the shifted infield, and Alonso looped a slider into center for a two-run single.
Alonso added a sacrifice fly off Rex Brothers that scored Villar, who singled against Mills leading off the fifth.
WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading Chicago past Tampa Bay.
Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox. Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and ended Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak.
Keuchel (6-1) struck out five and walked one. Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless eighth and Liam Hendriks worked around two singles in the ninth for his 18th save.
Rookie Shane McClanahan (2-2) allowed two earned runs on seven hits in five innings.
YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers to beat Toronto.
Frazier hit a grounder inside the third-base line to score pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games.
Bo Bichette homered and had a two-run single for the Blue Jays.
Jonathan Loaisiga (6-2) worked one inning to earn the win. Tim Mayza (1-1) allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Andújar in the eighth and took the loss. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save.
RED SOX 10, BRAVES 8
ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and Boston beat Atlanta.
Verdugo's ninth homer came with two outs and made it 10-7. Martin (0-3) gave up three hits and three runs.
Xander Bogaerts hit his 13th homer for the Red Sox, who have won four of six.
Hirokazu Sawamura (3-0) worked a flawless seventh. Matt Barnes earned his 15th save in 18 chances after facing five batters and giving up a run in the ninth.
NATIONALS 8, PIRATES 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and Washington past Pittsburgh.
The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss.
Corbin (4-5) pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one while going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019.
Gomes' slam finished a five-run first inning against Tyler Anderson (3-7). It was Gomes' first grand slam since joining the Nationals in 2019 and the fourth of his career.
INDIANS 7, ORIOLES 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered for Cleveland, and Baltimore lost its 17th straight on the road.
The Orioles made four errors and moved closed to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.
Amed Rosario got three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for Cleveland, which has won four of five and is a season-high eight games over. 500.
James Karinchak (4-2) struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth.
Matt Harvey (3-8) suffered his career-high seventh straight loss and gave up six runs, five earned, in 3 1/3 innings.
