NEW YORK (AP) — With Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, the New York Knicks can do things they couldn't last season.
Or the three seasons before that.
Walker scored 19 points in his best game with his hometown team and the Knicks snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-99 victory Tuesday night.
Fournier added 18 points in the Knicks' first victory over Philadelphia since April 12, 2017, the last game of the 2016-17 season. Julius Randle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Joel Embiid didn't have a field goal in the first half of his first career loss to the Knicks, who seized control by outscoring Philadelphia 39-16 in the second quarter and improved to 3-1.
"This was a good test for us and it doesn't stop, and we can't feel good about tonight," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We have to go to Chicago (on Thursday) and play an undefeated team that's loaded that's playing real well."
Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the 76ers. Embiid finished with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting just 2 for 7. He had been 12-0 in games he played against New York.
"I mean, it's the NBA season. It happens," said Embiid, who was 0 for 5 in the first half.
A couple "Where's Ben Simmons? Where's Ben Simmons?" chants broke out at Madison Square Garden and the Sixers certainly missed their All-Star guard's defense on the perimeter against a Knicks team that upgraded offensively with the additions of Walker and Fournier.
"Clearly they're a better offensive team because they have more shot makers. They have more playmakers," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "That's one thing about Kemba and Fournier. They're not just scorers. They're playmakers and the more playmakers you can add to a team, the better. We didn't have any playmakers tonight."
The Sixers led 26-23 after one before the Knicks sped into the lead behind some energetic plays from their second unit to open a 47-36 lead.
Embiid then hit a pair of free throws before Walker, scoreless at that point, made a 3-pointer with 4:06 remaining, to get himself started and start the Knicks on a 15-4 run to end the half. He had another 3 and two more baskets before the Knicks took a 62-42 lead to the break.
"It was fun. Hopefully I can — we can have — more moments like that," Walker said. "It was just such a great team win. Everybody contributed in many different ways and that's how the game of basketball is."
Walker hadn't scored more than 11 points in any game and had sat down the stretch of the Knicks' two close ones while Derrick Rose played. He scored nine more in the third on three 3-pointers and the Knicks led by as much as 27.
WARRIORS 106, THUNDER 98
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Warriors remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat the Thunder.
Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder.
Oklahoma City led by 11 points at halftime and by 12 midway through the third quarter before Golden State began chipping away.
A 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr. put the Warriors ahead for the first time, 78-76, with a minute left in the third. The Warriors took an 81-76 edge into the fourth, and they remained in control the rest of the way.
MAVERICKS 116, ROCKETS 106
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Reggie Bullock had his best game with his new team by scoring 16 points and the Mavericks beat the Rockets in coach Jason Kidd's first home game Tuesday night.
Kristaps Porzingis had another rough shooting night, starting 1 of 9 before finally making his 3-pointer and leaving a short time later. The oft-injured Porzingis didn't return because of lower back tightness. He came into the game with a black eye.
Eric Gordon scored 22 points, and Christian Wood had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost Dallas' home opener for the first time after winning the previous three times.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, including the first bucket of the second half to start a 13-0 Dallas run for a 70-60 lead.
After the Porzingis 3 gave the Mavericks their biggest lead to that point at 73-62, the Rockets answered with a 10-0 run before Dallas posted up Doncic to end the run.
LAKERS 125, SPURS 121, OT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Russell Westbrook added 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lakers rallied without LeBron James to beat the Spurs.
Dejounte Murray had 21 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his fifth career triple-double, and he missed a jumper in the closing seconds that would have won it for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl added 27 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio, and Lonnie Walker IV had a season-high 21 points.
James missed the Lakers' first road game of the season with a sore right ankle, an injury that occurred in Sunday's win over Memphis. The Lakers decided to be cautious with the early-season injury.
Malik Monk started in James' place and gave the Lakers a 114-112 lead on a 3-pointer with 58.6 seconds remaining. Monk finished with 17 points and was 4-for-10 on 3-pointers.
Davis and Westbrook had season highs in scoring. Playing before a sold-out AT&T Center that was equally divided between the two teams, the Lakers won their second straight to reach .500.
