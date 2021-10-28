CHICAGO (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 21 points, RJ Barrett added 20 and the New York Knicks hung on to hand the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season 104-103 on Thursday night.
Julius Randle had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Derrick Rose came off New York's bench to score 12 points against his former team as the Knicks won their second straight and improved to 4-1.
Chicago star Zack LaVine scored 25 points, despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb. The Bulls went on a 12-0 run in the final minutes to nearly tie the score in a game the Knicks seemingly had wrapped up.
LaVine's dunk with 9.5 seconds left trimmed New York's lead to one point after the Knicks held a 104-91 advantage with 2:59 left. LaVine's thumb was taped up after he was injured Monday in Toronto.
Randle missed a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to give Chicago the final possession, but DeMar DeRozan missed a 15-foot, pull-up shot as time ran out.
Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and DeRozan added 20 points for Chicago, which fell to 4-1 The Bulls' 4-0 start was their best since 1996-97.
New York shot 45.9 % and just was a touch quicker and sharper from the floor for most of the game than Chicago, which shot 42.9%. New York pulled ahead by as many as 13 points in the third in a game that went from run-and-gun to deliberate and scrappy.
Immanuel Quickley made a long jumper with 1.3 second left in the first quarter to give New York a 27-25 lead.
The Knicks managed to stay ahead the rest of the way, although the Bulls made charges. When Chicago narrowed the lead — to as little as one point early in the third quarter — New York responded with scoring spurts.
The Knicks went on a 14-0 run early in the game to take a 16-6 lead. The Bulls responded with a 15-3 spurt and went ahead 21-19 on Alex Carusos' 3-pointer from the right baseline.
The Knicks had the edge in the second quarter, never lost the lead and were ahead 55-51 at the half. New York outshot Chicago, 53.5% to 51.3% from the floor in a mostly up-tempo opening 24 minutes.
The Bulls narrowed New York's advantage to two points twice in the second quarter, but never caught up. LaVine led all scorers with 17 points in the half.
Patrick Williams narrowed the Knicks' lead to 57-56 with a pair of free throws early in the third quarter. New York responded with a 10-0 run.
AMBASSAOR NOAH
The Bulls celebrated the career of former center Joakim Noah and named him a team ambassador on Thursday. The 36-year-old Noah, who retired after five games with the Clippers in 2019-20, got a standing ovation from the crowd during a video tribute in the second quarter.
Noah was Chicago's first-round draft pick (ninth overall) in 2007 and played nine of 13 seasons with Chicago, where he was a two-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive team selection.
Noah ranks first in Bulls team history in offensive rebounds (1,910), third in blocked shots (803) and fourth in total rebounds (5,387).
Noah said he misses the NBA, but "feels a lot less anxiety" and sleeps better.
And he said he's not interested in coaching.
"To be a coach, you have to be a little bit sick," Noah said, "When you're not feeling it, you have to motivate a group of men to get a job done. That's a tough job."
Noah called out Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached him with the Bulls for five seasons. "He's sick for sure, but I love him," Noah said.
76ERS 110, PISTONS 102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid shook off lingering pain in his right knee and had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead Philadelphia over Detroit.
Embiid remains hampered by a right knee that hasn't been right since he suffered a torn meniscus during last season's playoffs.
The 76ers watched a 14-point edge evaporate in a loss to Brooklyn in the home opener. It almost happened again after former Villanova standout Saddiq Bey buried a 3 that pulled the Pistons to 101-94 and another that made it 103-97.
Embiid countered with four free throws and buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc down the stretch that saved the Sixers.
Bey led the Pistons with 19 points. The Pistons missed 10 of their first 12 shots and their first seven 3s and fell to 0-4.
Tobias Harris scored 17 points and Maxey had 16 for the Sixers.
WIZARDS 122, HAWKS 111
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds to lift Washington over Atlanta.
The Wizards (4-1) continued their impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr., winning this time without new point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Washington rested Dinwiddie, who missed almost all of last season because of a knee injury, on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wizards were also without Daniel Gafford because of a thigh issue.
The Hawks cut a 20-point second-half deficit to five in the fourth quarter, but Harrell dunked off a pass from Beal, and then a dunk by Beal made it 115-106.
John Collins led Atlanta with 28 points on 14-of-16 shooting, and Trae Young added 15 points and 13 assists.
JAZZ 122, ROCKETS 91
HOUSTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and seven Utah players reached double figures in a win over Houston.
Utah is off to its first 4-0 start since the 2006-07 season.
Joining Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert (16), Jordan Clarkson (16), Donovan Mitchell (15), and Joe Ingles (14), Eric Paschall (13) and Hassan Whiteside (10) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.
Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and Jalen Green had 13 points on 3 of 16 shooting. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points.
Houston's shooting struggled, particularly from behind the 3-point line. The Rockets made just 9 of 44 from beyond the arc, just 20.5%.
MAVERICKS 104, SPURS 99
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Dallas beat San Antonio.
The Mavericks went ahead to stay on Doncic's alley-oop pass to Dwight Powell for the finish that made it 86-84 with 8:33 left. They stretched that to an 11-point gap by the time Doncic hit a step-back 3-pointer about 3 1/2 minutes later.
Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, while Dorian Finney-Smith had 14 and Maxi Kleber 12. They all had at least three 3-pointers, the same as Doncic. Kelber also had 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Dejounte Murray (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Jakob Poeltl (14 points and 13 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes had 15 points on five 3s. Lonnie Walker IV, starting in place of the injured Doug McDermott, scored 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.