ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jordan Walker homered and had a career-best three hits, Jordan Montgomery pitched six scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Friday night.
Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado also homered for St. Louis, which has won two straight after dropping five in a row.
"It feels great," Arenado said. "Monty's a competitor, and we feel good with him on the mound. We feel like we have a chance to win ballgames when he's pitching. As long as we support him and play good defense behind him, good things will happen."
Montgomery (3-7) allowed three hits and struck out six to win for the first time since April 8 at Milwaukee. The Cardinals had lost Montgomery's previous 10 starts.
"This guy's given us a shot plenty of times," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "We just haven't come through for him. Tonight, he did a really nice job again. He established the fastball in, got a ton of swing and misses on the changeup, buried the sinker with the fastball in. Overall it was a really nice job. I think he's done that enough to get a W before today."
Ben Lively (3-4) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings as Cincinnati lost for the sixth time in its last nine games.
"It was the home runs tonight," Reds manager David Bell said. "There's no question about that. Ben throws strikes. Those are going to happen. Obviously, three homers is never ideal, not what you want to do. But throwing strikes did allow him to go deep into the game."
Giovanny Gallegos got T.J. Hopkins to ground out while representing the tying run with two outs in the top of the eighth, then pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his eighth save in 10 chances.
Cincinnati also had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the seventh inning when Willson Contreras threw out Will Benson trying to steal second base off reliever Andre Pallante as part of a double steal. Bell unsuccessfully challenged the out call.
"In that situation, we you have the tying run at the plate, so there's a lot of risk there," Bell said. "Stealing bases has been a big part of our game. It's led to a lot of runs, especially when we have guys that get a lot of base hits and put the ball in play. You don't want to get thrown out there, but at the same time we knew going into the series that may be a guy you can run down. We've done that quite a bit, and it's worked out quite a bit."
Walker hit his two-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the second inning and scored on Brendan Donovan's single in the fourth to expand the St. Louis lead to 5-0.
Arenado provided Walker a scouting report on Lively before his first at-bat.
"Last time we faced Lively, he pitched a great game in Cincinnati," Arenado said. "I don't think Jordan was there, so I just tried to give him a little update on what I saw from that outing to this one. He deserves all the credit. He put the great swing on it, he had a great day today."
Arenado drove a 3-0, two-out pitch 429 feet over the left field bullpen for his 11th homer to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the first.
Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz had an infield single in the ninth, giving him at least one hit in each of his first four major league games.
RED SOX 3, YANKEES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Whitlock got his second win since replacing Corey Kluber in the Red Sox rotation, Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered, and Boston beat New York in the first meeting this year of a rivalry cut to 13 games by the new balanced schedule.
Gerrit Cole (7-1) lost for the first time this season after going unbeaten in his first 13 starts.
Whitlock (3-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander, who turns 27 on Sunday, was put in the rotation in late May after Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, started 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in his first nine outings.
Kenley Jansen gave up two-out singles to Billy McKinney and Gleyber Torres in the ninth before retiring Anthony Volpe on popout for his 14th save in 17 chances.
After losing eight of its previous 11, Boston (32-32) got back to .500 in an AL East in which none of the five teams has a losing record.
PHILLIES 5, DODGERS 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Philadelphia got its season-high sixth straight win.
Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner also drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies, who pulled within a game of .500.
Schwarber drove an 87-mph cutter on a 1-1 pitch from Caleb Ferguson (3-2) into the seats in right field to end the game. It was his 17th home run of the season — fourth in eight games this month.
Gregory Soto (2-4) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, retiring Mookie Betts and striking out Freddie Freeman for the final two outs.
Betts and Freeman each went deep for the Dodgers, who have dropped five of six.
ORIOLES 3, ROYALS 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays homered on the first pitch thrown by Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch, Tyler Wells took a three-hitter into the seventh inning and Baltimore beat the struggling Royals 3-2.
Gunnar Henderson had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won two straight for the first time since May 24-25. Coming off a victory at Milwaukee, Baltimore never relinquished the lead after Hays' leadoff shot inside the left-field foul pole.
Wells (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. The 6-foot-8 righty was lifted with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh with the score 3-1.
Mike Baumann threw a wild pitch to let in a run before striking out Nicky Lopez.
Baltimore then turned to its potent 1-2 punch out of the bullpen to seal the victory. Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth to lower his ERA to 1.06 and Félix Bautista got three straight outs in the ninth for his 17th save. It was the seventh loss in eight games for the Royals, whose 18-45 record is second-worst in the majors next to Oakland.
Seeking his first win in 14 starts since last Aug. 1, Lynch (0-2) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings.
TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 2, 10 INNINGS
TORONTO (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th as Minnesota snapped a season-high five game losing streak.
Taylor generated all the scoring for the Twins, who had totaled seven runs in their previous six games.
Royce Lewis hit an infield single off Adam Cimber (0-1) to begin the 10th, advancing automatic runner Ryan Jeffers to third. One out later, Taylor hit a flyball to left field and Jeffers slid home ahead of a bouncing throw from Whit Merrifield.
Toronto loaded the bases against Jhoan Duran (2-2) in the ninth but couldn't break through. Brandon Belt lined out to second base on a 3-2 pitch to send it to extra innings.
Duran worked around a one-out walk in the 10th, getting a strikeout and a popup to end it.
BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia broke an eighth-inning tie with an infield single and Atlanta beat Washington in yet another comeback victory.
Trailing 2-1, the Braves rallied against Kyle Finnegan (3-3) for two runs for their sixth consecutive win. The victory came after the Braves overcame deficits of at least three runs in each game of a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.
Sean Murphy led off the eighth with a single that hit Finnegan's leg. Pinch-runner Sam Hilliard moved to third on Eddie Rosario's single, and Rosario moved to second on a fielding error by right fielder Lane Thomas. Marcell Ozuna drove in Hilliard with a grounder to first base which Dominic Smith bobbled briefly as he looked to throw to the plate. Arcia's grounder was bobbled by shortstop CJ Abrams and ruled a hit as Rosario scored the go-ahead run.
The Nationals have lost five straight and eight of 10.
Kirby Yates (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias finished for his ninth save.
CUBS 3, GIANTS 2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Nico Hoerner hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh to back Marcus Stroman's fifth straight winning start as Chicago rallied to beat San Francisco and snap a four-game losing streak.
Stroman (7-4) has won each time out since a loss at Minnesota on May 14. He allowed two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked four in his team-leading 14th start of the year.
Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) gave up Seiya Suzuki's leadoff single in the seventh then walked Ian Happ before manager Gabe Kapler turned it over to reliever Ryan Walker. He retired Dansby Swanson on a flyball then plunked Matt Mervis. Then came a well-rested Hoerner, who had most of the evening off.
Tucker Barhart also had an RBI single in the decisive seventh on a night Cubs manager David Ross shook up his lineup trying to "create a spark" given the recent offensive struggles. Chicago did just enough for Stroman.
Adbert Alzolay retired Brandon Crawford on a called third strike to end the game for his third save.
GUARDIANS 10, ASTROS 9, 14 INNINGS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan doubled home Tyler Freeman immediately after Freeman's RBI double in the 14th inning, and Cleveland outlasted Houston.
The Guardians fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and never led until Brennan's game-ending hit. Cleveland tied it at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8, but Houston pushed back ahead by one run each time.
The Astros made it 9-8 in the 14th when Kyle Tucker singled in automatic runner Jose Altuve for the second time in three innings. Josh Naylor also scored twice in extra innings after starting the frame on second base, including the tying run in the 14th.
Xzavion Curry (3-0) pitched one inning for the Guardians, who played their major league-high 30th one-run game, while Seth Martinez (1-2) worked the final 3 1/3 innings for the Astros. The 4-hour, 3-minute game was the longest of the season for either team.
Steven Kwan singled home David Fry in the 13th for Cleveland after Mauricio Dubón's run-scoring double gave the Astros an 8-7 in the top half.
WHITE SOX 2, MARLINS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Chicago a win over Miami.
Elvis Andrus singled leading against Dylan Floro (3-4) and took second on a wild pitch before Tim Anderson struck out. The Marlins intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi, and Robert drove the winning single past third baseman Jean Segura.
Dylan Cease threw six strong innings, and Liam Hendriks (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth. Yasmani Grandal homered and had three hits, and the White Sox cooled off surging Miami with their sixth victory in seven games. The Marlins had won a season-high six in a row.
Miami's Joey Wendle homered leading off the fifth.
ANGELS 5, MARINERS 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered and had three hits, Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, and Los Angeles won its fifth straight.
It was the seventh time, and second this season, the Japanese two-way superstar has homered in a game where he also pitched. Ohtani has also hit safely in the past six games and is 11 for 24 during that stretch. He allowed three runs in five innings, but did not factor in the decision.
Two of Moniak's five homers this season have ended up being the game-winning hit. This one came on a fastball from Luis Castillo (4-4) with two out in the sixth inning. Anthony Rendon got aboard when he was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
Jacob Webb (1-0) got the win and Carlos Estévez picked up his 17th save.
Jarred Kelenic and Mike Ford homered for the Mariners, who have dropped five of their last six.
PADRES 9, ROCKIES 6
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched into the sixth inning to earn his 100th career win and was backed by five home runs as San Diego beat Colorado.
Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gary Sánchez, Trent Grisham and Brandon Dixon all went deep to help the Padres win consecutive games for the first time since May 25-26.
Darvish (5-4) earned the benchmark victory after allowing four earned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking four in 5 1/3 innings.
Jake Cronenworth had his second-consecutive three-hit game for San Diego after batting just .198 in his first 60 games of the season. Machado's two-run homer, which spearheaded a three-run first inning for the Padres, was his first since May 9 and a 425-foot solo shot from Tatis was his team-leading 12th of the season. Sánchez's two-run homer in the second inning was his fifth since joining San Diego on May 30 while Dixon's was just his second of the season.
Josh Hader picked up his 14th save of the season.
The loss was Colorado's fifth in a row – its second-longest drought of the season – and its ninth in 11 games. Starter Austin Gomber (4-5) took the loss, giving up seven earned runs and 11 hits — including three homers — over four innings.
ATHLETICS 5, BREWERS 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run triple, Jonah Bride also drove in two runs and Oakland beat Milwaukee for its first three-game winning streak of the season.
The Athletics (15-50) entered the day having put together the worst 64-game start by any team since the 1982 Minnesota Twins also went 14-50, but they've won their last three games by a combined score of 25-9.
All three of those wins have come away from home. The Athletics — planning to move to Las Vegas — had lost 15 straight road games before this streak.
After winning 11-2 and 9-5 in the final two games of a series at Pittsburgh, the Athletics carried that momentum into Milwaukee and took a 3-0 lead off Adrian Houser (2-2) in the first inning.
RAYS 8, RANGERS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, Tyler Glasnow got his first win in two years, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.
Paredes had an RBI double with two outs in the first inning and made it 4-1 with a three-run homer in the third off Andrew Heaney (4-4). His second home run, a two-run shot off Spencer Howard, came in a four-run sixth that put Tampa Bay ahead 8-1.
Glasnow (1-0) gave up one run, one hit and struck out six over six innings in his third start this year. It was the 6-foot-8 right-hander's first win since June 8, 2021. He missed most of last season after Tommy John surgery and started 2023 on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
Kevin Kelly and Luis Patiño completed a three-hitter as Tampa Bay won its seventh straight.
Leody Taveras had his first career multihomer game and Josh Jung also went deep for the high-scoring Rangers,
DIAMONDBACKS 11, TIGERS 6
DETROIT (AP) — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and Arizona handed Detroit its seventh straight loss.
Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona's previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He's hitting .307.
Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.
Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.
The game was tied a 2 after six innings, with Carroll's grand slam capping the seven-run seventh.
Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera led off the seventh with doubles, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt, Jake McCarthy punched a single over the drawn-in infield to put make it 4-2. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with two out, and Will Vest walked Ketel Marte to force in the fifth run. Carroll then hit a 2-2 fastball down the left-field line for his 13th homer to give Arizona a 9-2 lead.
Michael Lorenzen (2-3) gave up six runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.
PIRATES 14, METS 7
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke'Bryan Hayes tied career highs with five hits and four RBIs and Pittsburgh routed mistake-prone New York.
The Pirates jumped on Tylor Megill (5-4) early to send the reeling Mets to their seventh straight loss.
Hayes had a two-run single in the third against Megill and followed with a two-run double in the fifth off reliever Zach Muckenhirn while extending his hitting streak to eight games. The Pittsburgh third baseman is hitting .558 (19 of 34) with 11 RBIs during the streak, which began when he was briefly dropped to seventh in the order with his batting average languishing at .221.
Jack Suwinski went 3 for 4 with his 12th home run of the season. Carlos Santana had two hits, including his fourth home run.
Rich Hill (6-5) worked seven innings for his second straight victory. The 43-year-old Hill gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his longest outing of the season.
Francisco Lindor hit his 12th home run of the season for New York. Starling Marte singled twice against the team he spent the first eight years of his career. New York's seven-game slide is its longest since it dropped seven straight in June 2019.
