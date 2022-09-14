Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, and pitcher Ryan Helsley celebrate the Cardinals' 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

 Joe Puetz

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night.

Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the most ever by a pitcher-catcher duo in the majors. The duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 held by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

