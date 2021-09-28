ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.
Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.
St. Louis was 71-69 on Sept. 11 before the winning streak, the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The Cardinals are on the longest winning streak from Sept. 1 on since the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row.
Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, throwing 102 pitches and stranding seven runners. Wainwright has won six consecutive decisions for the Cardinals and 10 of his last 11. He is 4-0 in September and improved to 2-1 in four starts against the Brewers this season.
Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill each had two hits in an 11-hit attack.
With the score 2-2 in the fifth, Goldschmidt doubled off Jandel Gustave (1-1) and O'Neill singled followed with a single to right that gave him 22 RBIs in the last 20 games. The ball went under the glove of Avisail Garcia for a two-base error, and allowing Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly made it 4-2.
Rondon homered with two outs in the sixth — all three of his home runs this year. Arenado's 34th home run, a two-out drive in the seventh, tied Scott Rolen (2004) and Fernando Tatis (1999) for most among Cardinals third baseman in a season.
Luis Urias hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Carlson homered leading off the bottom half, and Wainwright bunted home Harrison Bader.
Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings.
BRAVES 2, PHILLIES 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and Atlanta escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat Philadelphia and move closer to its fourth consecutive NL East title.
Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card.
Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.
Morton (14-6) gave up singles to his first two batters and gave up only one more hit. He struck out 10 and walked two.
Zack Wheeler (14-10) was almost as impressive, allowing two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help Baltimore rally past Chris Sale and stall Boston's bid to enhance its playoff position.
Boston — battling with the New York Yankees and Toronto for a wild-card spot — lost its fourth straight.
Sale (5-1) coasted through five innings, but in the sixth Kelvin Gutiérrez beat out an infield hit and Mountcastle went deep to tie it. Austin Hays followed with a single to end Sale's night before Severino delivered his go-ahead hit off Hansel Robles.
Marcos Diplán (2-0) pitched two innings, Joey Krehbel retired all six batters he faced and Cole Sulser worked the ninth for his eighth save.
METS 5, MARLINS 2, GAME 1
METS 2, MARLINS 1, GAME 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard looked sharp in his brief but long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and New York swept a doubleheader against Miami.
In the opener, Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs to help the Mets stop a five-game losing streak. Marcus Stroman (10-13) went five innings for his 10th win.
Brandon Nimmo tripled on the third pitch from rookie opener Zach Thompson (2-7) and scored on Lindor's single. Edwin Díaz worked the seventh for his 31st save in 37 chances.
Syndergaard started the nightcap and threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes in a perfect first inning. Reliever Brad Hand (6-7) worked a perfect inning for his first win with the Mets.
Javier Báez dashed home from third base with the winning run in extra innings as Anthony Bass (3-9) fumbled James McCann's slow bouncer between the mound and home plate.
PIRATES 8, CUBS 6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh rallied to hand Chicago its seventh straight loss.
The Pirates scored four times in the sixth to move ahead 7-6 and Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh.
Enyel De Los Santos (2-1) pitched one scoreless inning for his first win since the Pirates claimed him off waivers from Philadelphia earlier this month. Adam Morgan (1-1) took the loss after relieving starter Alec Mills in the sixth.
Chris Stratton worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.
TWINS 3, TIGERS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning.
Caleb Thielbar (7-0) was one of four relievers with scoreless innings in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save.
Sanó led off the seventh with 30th homer of the season, which reached the second deck in left field.
Tyler Alexander (2-4) surrendered just one run in six innings for Detroit, which has lost four of five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.