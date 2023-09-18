ST. LOUIS (AP) — With his final season winding down, Adam Wainwright was stuck on 198 wins for nearly three months.
And then in a span of seven days, he found that old form and reached a major milestone.
Wainwright earned his 200th win, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball in a vintage performance as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Monday night.
"For at least a night I was a real pitcher out there, the guy that I want to be," said Wainwright, who plans to retire after the season. "Seven innings, shutout, a couple of hits, got through a couple of tough ABs out there and made adjustments, worked in and out, up and down."
It was the longest outing this season for the 42-year-old Wainwright (5-11), who struck out three and walked two. He has won consecutive starts — both against first-place teams — after going 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over his previous 11 games between June 24 and Sept. 7.
"That's as good as we've seen," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "If you talked to him right before the game, and if he's being really honest, he was being held up by duct tape before the game started, and for him to go out there and do what he did is highly impressive."
The right-hander became the 38th pitcher in NL history to reach 200 wins, and the 24th major leaguer to achieve the milestone since 2000.
Wainwright said the feeling was comparable to his emotions while closing out the 2006 World Series as a rookie reliever.
"Tonight, for me, this is tied for first," he said.
Willson Contreras homered off Freddy Peralta (12-9) in the fourth. Milwaukee lost its second straight, and its magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at seven. The Brewers hold a six-game lead over the Chicago Cubs with 12 to play.
Contreras was especially emotional about Wainwright once the game ended.
"I know he's been battling a lot of stuff and he's been pitching the best that he can this year," Contreras said. "And I'm glad that he was able to reach out to reach the 200 mark on wins. And I'm glad that I was back behind the plate for him."
John King induced a double play in the eighth and Ryan Helsley worked 1 1/3 innings for his 12th save in 16 opportunities.
Wainwright got Carlos Santana to ground into a pair of double plays and left to a standing ovation from the crowd of 33,176 after pitching around a leadoff single by Mark Canha in the seventh.
"I didn't want to tip my hat or anything because I didn't know if I was done," Wainwright said. "But I did feel that crowd and it was a special walk off."
Wainwright's first strikeout of the game, against Rowdy Tellez, was the 2,200th of his career. His last two punchouts moved him past David Wells for 65th on the all-time list.
"He just kept guys off balance," Marmol said. "He didn't have what he had last time as far as the (velocity) being there, but there weren't a whole lot of comfortable swings or hard-hit balls for the most part. He went through that lineup and was in control the whole time. It was just fun to watch him out there competing."
Contreras lined a sinker from Peralta just inside the left-field foul pole for his 20th home run of the season.
Peralta gave up four hits in six innings and struck out six.
"I didn't have my best stuff today, but it worked," he said.
Sal Frelick had two singles for the Brewers and robbed Tommy Edman of an extra-base hit with a running catch in deep center field. Frelick caught the ball on a full sprint and held on after crashing into the wall.
"We didn't do a very good job offensively," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "(Wainwright) kind of got into a rhythm and quick innings and we didn't put any pressure on him."
ORIOLES 8, ASTROS 7
HOUSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Baltimore Orioles past the Houston Astros 8-7 on Monday night in a matchup of American League division leaders.
Houston led by two entering the ninth before closer Ryan Pressly (3-5) allowed consecutive singles to Ryan O'Hearn and Austin Hays with one out. Mullins then hit his 15th homer into the seats in right field to put the Orioles on top.
Yordan Alvarez reached second to start the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error by Gold Glove third baseman Ramón Urías. Pinch-runner Jake Meyers advanced when José Abreu lined out to right field, but held at third when Kyle Tucker grounded out to second. Cionel Pérez was replaced by Yennier Cano, who struck out Chas McCormick to get his seventh save.
Baltimore moved 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay.
Houston has lost three of four but maintained a 1 1/2-game lead in the AL West thanks to a fourth straight loss by Texas on Monday night against Boston.
REDS 7, TWINS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Connor Phillips pitched three-hit ball over seven innings for his first major league win, Will Benson drove in three runs and Cincinnati beat Minnesota in a game with postseason implications for both teams.
Cincinnati (79-73) won for the fifth time in seven games and trails Chicago (78-72) by .0003 for the NL's final wild-card berth, both a half-game behind Arizona (79-72). Miami (78-73) dropped a half-game behind the Reds with a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets,
Minnesota (79-72), nearing its third division title in five years, maintained a seven-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central with 11 games left.
Phillips (1-0), a 22-year-old right-hander, hadn't gotten past five innings in either of his first two big league starts. He gave up solo homers by Royce Lewis in the fourth and Alex Kirilloff in the seventh. Phillips matched his season high with seven strikeouts and walked one.
PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a 483-foot, two-run homer, and the Phillies went deep four other times to back Zack Wheeler in a win over Atlanta.
Schwarber's 45th long homer of the season gave the Phillies a six-run lead in the sixth, a drive that cleared the top of the Chop House restaurant in right field at Truist Park. It was the second-farthest ball hit at the home of the Braves and the second-longest homer by Schwarber in his career, 5 feet shy of the ball he hit off Yu Darvish in the NL Championship Series at San Diego last year.
Philadelphia opened a 3 1/2-game lead over Arizona for the top NL wild card.
Atlanta lost its fourth straight but was assured a bye in the Wild Card Series and home-field advantage in the Division Series when Milwaukee lost 1-0 at St. Louis.
Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas also homered to send the major league-leading Braves to their fourth straight loss.
RED SOX 4, RANGERS 2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and Boston snapped a four-game losing streak by beating playoff-chasing Texas, which lost its fourth in a row even after getting two All-Star players back in the lineup.
Boston rallied against reliever Will Smith (2-7), who walked No. 8 batter Luis Urias and then gave up a double that snapped No. 9 batter Connor Wong's 0-for-17 slide. Refsnyder's one-out hit that made it 3-2 came after Rafael Devers, with 10 hits his previous 23 at-bats, was intentionally walked. Adam Duvall followed with a sac fly.
Marcus Semien, the only Rangers player to start all 150 of their games, hit another leadoff homer and had an RBI single.
Texas (82-68), already guaranteed its first winning record since 2016, began the day one game ahead of Seattle for the American League's third and final wild-card spot. The Mariners, who the Rangers play seven times in the season's last 10 days, were at Oakland on Monday night.
METS 2, MARLINS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and New York knocked Miami out of playoff position.
Mark Vientos had an RBI single and José Butto pitched six stingy innings to help the fourth-place Mets play spoiler again with their second consecutive win over a postseason contender. New York also beat the Cincinnati Reds at home on Sunday.
Miami fell a half-game behind the idle Chicago Cubs for the third and final National League wild card. Cincinnati is also a half-game in front of the Marlins after defeating Minnesota on Monday night.
McNeil pulled a slider from closer Tanner Scott (8-5) over the right-field wall for his 10th homer. That snapped a string of seven straight scoreless outings for Scott, who hadn't allowed an earned run in 18 appearances since July 31.
WHITE SOX 6, NATIONALS 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched a six-hitter for his third career complete game, and Chicago beat Washington.
Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run homer for Chicago, which improved to 5-12 in September. Tim Anderson had four of the team's 15 hits.
Clevinger was working on a shutout before Dominic Smith hit his 10th homer with two out in the ninth inning. Smith walked slowly to first while watching the shot to right-center, and then flipped his bat.
Clevinger (8-8) apparently took exception and exchanged words with Smith, prompting benches to clear in an incident that didn't escalate beyond shouting. Clevinger then struck out Carter Kieboom for the final out.
Washington was eliminated from postseason contention with the loss.
ROYALS 6, GUARDIANS 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters hit a go-ahead double during a two-out rally in the eighth inning Monday, and Kansas City rallied to beat Cleveland in their series-opening matinee.
The Royals trailed 4-2 when Kyle Isbel drew a leadoff walk against Trevor Stephan. The reliever retired the next two batters before walking MJ Melendez and hitting Nelson Velázquez, loading the bases for Michael Massey, whose own walk off Stephan (6-7) scored a run to get Kansas City within one.
Cleveland brought in Enyel De Los Santos to face Waters, and his double to left gave the Royals the lead. A wild pitch from De Los Santos allowed Massey to score and give Kansas City's bullpen a cushion.
Jackson Kowar (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning. James McArthur handled the ninth for his first big league save.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.