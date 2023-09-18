Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — With his final season winding down, Adam Wainwright was stuck on 198 wins for nearly three months.

And then in a span of seven days, he found that old form and reached a major milestone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.