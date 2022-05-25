CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliever Rowan Wick during a tense ending to the Cincinnati Reds' 4-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.
Votto had a solo homer in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third as Cincinnati snapped a two-game skid.
Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first base, and he also had words for Chicago's dugout.
Wick said he didn't appreciate the way Votto flipped his bat following the walk.
"I'll be honest, it was a nice bat flip," Wick said. "I understand he's been in the league a long time and he can do whatever he wants when he walks. I wasn't happy with the pitches that I threw. I got a little frustrated. Feel like he kind of blew it out of the water more than it needed to be."
Wick, who like Votto is from Canada, said he has no history with his countrymate.
"I don't even know if he knows we're both Canadian," Wick said.
There's been no love lost between Votto and the Cubs over the years.
"Sometimes it can be overextended and taken too far, but generally speaking, I enjoy that part," Votto said. "If someone says something to me, no problem, I'll give it back."
An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest. Wisdom scored on Nico Hoerner's pinch-hit single.
"Joey (Votto) walking toward Wick, them hitting Wisdom, two umpires wanting to discuss whether they thought it was intentional or not, and nobody doing that, I just wanted to know why," Ross said. "Pretty commonplace when there's a lot of jawing going on, that the umpires get together. They usually err on the side of warning."
"I don't want to comment on what David Ross said," Reds manager David Bell said. "Let the game be played on the field. That's where it's meant to be played."
Votto insisted that Strickland, who earned his first save of the season, wasn't intentionally throwing at Wisdom with the Reds leading 4-2 with one out in the ninth.
"No, you don't put the tying run at the plate with one out," Votto said. "That was absolutely unintentional. We are trying to win a baseball game. We don't get paid for retribution."
Luis Castillo (1-2) needed 32 pitches to get through a two-run first for Cincinnati, but he allowed only two hits over his final four innings. He walked one and had a season-high six strikeouts.
Castillo was making only his fourth start after beginning the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that caused him to miss all of spring training,
"Luis made a really nice adjustment," Bell said.
Chicago's Ian Happ doubled in two runs in the fifth inning a day after ending a 10-game hitting streak against Cincinnati.
Votto ended a 24-game homerless streak Sunday at Toronto, the longest drought of his career. The triple Wednesday was his first since July 6, 2021 at Kansas City and only the 22nd in his career. Votto hadn't tripled at Great American Ball Park since Aug. 22, 2016. The 38-year-old is the oldest Red to triple since Jeff Conine on April 6, 2007,
Hendricks pitched four innings for his shortest start since April 13. He allowed four earned runs and threw 68 pitches.
Willson Contreras pinch-hit for Chicago in the ninth and was robbed of extra bases by a leaping grab from center fielder Nick Senzel. Contreras had missed the previous four games with a strained right hamstring.
The four-game series between the two NL Central rivals concludes on Thursday afternoon.
"We'll see what happens tomorrow," Wick said.
GIANTS 9, METS 3
Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as San Francisco went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki and routed New York.
Mike Yastrzemski also homered off Szapucki (0-1), a 25-year-old left-hander making his first major league start and second appearance after the Mets summoned him from the minors after Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill got hurt.
New York lost two of three in San Francisco, the Mets' second series loss in their first 14 series this season.
Jakob Junis (2-1) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings.
NATIONALS 1, DODGERS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Fedde (3-3) allowed four hits in six innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hitter.
César Hernández had an RBI single in the sixth off Julio Urías (3-4) as Washington stopped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles and avoided a series sweep. Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save , getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it.
Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games, but remained an NL-best 29-14.
PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth, Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single off Justin Lawrence (1-1) and Josh VanMeter followed with a three-run homer later in the inning.
Dylan Peters (4-2) retired the last two batters in the seventh for the victory.
C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run for the Rockies to pull him into a tie for the National League lead with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
Colorado placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with back soreness. Bryant missed nearly a month after initially tweaking the back in late April.
BREWERS 2, PADRES 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish (4-2) to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning, Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly and Milwaukee took two of three.
Former Padre Luis Perdomo (1-0) got the win, and Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
San Diego got an unearned run off Aaron Ashby. The pitcher's uncle, former San Diego pitcher Andy Ashby, watched from the second row near the Padres dugout.
TIGERS 4, TWINS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Trevor Megill (0-1) in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier.
The Twins, who had their six-game winning streak stopped, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Michael Fulmer struck out Carlos Correa before yielding to Andrew Chafin, who struck out Max Kepler and retired Gary Sánchez on a foul pop for his first save this season.
Castro hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth after going deep only nine times in his first 799 major league at-bats.
Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win.
ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 2
SEATTLE (AP) — Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (4-5), dropping Seattle into last place in the AL West. Seattle (18-27) has lost eight of 10.
Ray tied his season high with 10 strikeouts, but allowed a home run for the fifth straight start.
Paul Blackburn (5-0) allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings, and Dany Jiménez pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 0
NEW YORK (AP) — JP Sears (2-0) allowed three hits in five innings to win his first career start and the relievers finished a five-hitter that improved the Yankees' big league-best record to 31-13.
Aaron Judge doubled and scored on a single by Miguel Andújar — his first RBI in the big leagues this season. New York added a second run in the fourth on a throwing error by prized rookie catcher Adley Rutschman.
Clay Holmes struck out Jorge Mateo with runners at the corners for his fifth save.
New York placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton (strained right calf) and reliever Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder inflammation) on the injured list.
RAYS 5, MARLINS 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramírez hit a two-run homer that capped a five-run first before the fourth straight crowd under 10,000 at Tropicana Field.
Drew Rasmussen (5-1) won his fifth straight decision over six starts, giving up three runs and six hits in five innings. Colin Poche struck out Jesús Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and get his first save since 2019.
Miami has lost five of six and is 6-16 following a 12-8 start. Cody Poteet (0-1) gave up five runs, four hits and three walks in three innings.
BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson scored for a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning on a play that started with a wild pitch by reliever José Alvarado (0-2) and a high throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto in an attempt to keep Swanson from reaching second.
The ball sailed past the outstretched gloves of Jean Segura at second and Bryson Stott at shortstop, then went under the glove of center fielder Odúbel Herrera for a two-base error.
Spencer Strider (1-1) got the win in relief.
