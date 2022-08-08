RUSSELLVILLE — On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022 volleyball preseason coaches’ poll. Oklahoma Baptist claimed six of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite. Harding and Southwestern Oklahoma State shared second place.

The Bison won their third-straight GAC regular-season title as part of a 23-4 season. They must replace Malia Leatherland, the two-time Offensive Player of the Year. She set the conference’s all-time record for kills with 1,688. Oklahoma Baptist also graduated All-GAC setter Allie Buell. She ranked second in the league in assists per set. The Bison do return Taneyah Brown. She placed in the the top ten in attack percentage, blocks and points per set as well as Audrey Poupard, the conference’s leader in blocks per set, and Avery Hellmuth, the league’s fifth-leading hitter.

