MAGNOLIA, Ark. - For a program that has played more than 1,200 games, firsts are rare. But with its 7-3 victory over No. 2-ranked Southern Arkansas in the second game of Sunday's Great American Conference doubleheader, Harding earned its first-ever road win over a top-5 team.
With the win, Harding improved to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in conference. It was the Bisons' 17th attempt at a road win over a top-5 team.
Harding trailed game two 3-2 after five innings, but Seth Johnson got the rally started for the Bisons in the sixth. He led off the inning with a walk and went to second on Coulton Doyle's single. Sebastian Martinez made it three hits in a row with another single that scored Johnson with the tying run.
Logan Lacey put the Bisons ahead with a two-run double to left, and Harding went ahead 5-3.
Harding also opened the seventh with three straight singles. The third, from Johnson, scored Drew McNeel with Harding's sixth run. Lacey drove in his third run of the game with a soft liner to left with two outs.
Andrew Bradshaw (3-0) pitched the final 2.2 innings for the Bisons and retired the Muleriders in the seventh to seal the win for Harding. Will Roguske started and allowed three runs on three hits and struck out six.
Lacey's 3-for-4 effort was his fifth this season with three or more hits.
Southern Arkansas won the opener 15-5.
Harding plays a non-conference game Tuesday at home against Union University.
MAGNOLIA — Harding junior Coulton Doyle had three hits including his fourth home run of the season, and the Bisons put a scare in No. 2-ranked Southern Arkansas before falling 6-4 in the first game of a three-game Great American Conference series Saturday. Harding and Southern Arkansas conclude the set with a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
The series is a matchup of two of the top 10 teams in the most recent National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association Central Region Poll.
Harding (12-5, 3-4) trailed 2-0 entering the fourth inning, but cut the Southern Arkansas lead in half. Freshman Logan Lacey hit his team-leading seventh double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Michael Dewald's ground out. It was Dewald's 15th RBI in the 16 games he has played.
Doyle led off the sixth inning with his homer to left center to cut the Mulerider lead to 4-2. It was his 16th career home run, moving him into Harding's career top 10. It was his team-leading 19th RBI.
Southern Arkansas (11-4, 6-1) led 5-2 after seven innings.
Doyle then led off the eighth with a single and moved to third on Sebastian Martinez's third double of the season, which extended his team-best hitting streak to seven games. Doyle scored on Lacey's sacrifice fly and Martinez followed him to the plate after a throwing error to pull Harding within 5-4. The RBI was Lacey's 16th.
Harding had the tying and go-ahead runners on in the inning but did not score again.
Maddox Long (2-2) struck out six in 5.1 innings and suffered the loss. Dylan Penick pitched the last 2.2 innings and allowed only one earned run.
Doyle's three-hit game was his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game. Doyle has reached base safely in 15 straight games.
