MAGNOLIA, Ark. - For a program that has played more than 1,200 games, firsts are rare. But with its 7-3 victory over No. 2-ranked Southern Arkansas in the second game of Sunday's Great American Conference doubleheader, Harding earned its first-ever road win over a top-5 team.

With the win, Harding improved to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in conference. It was the Bisons' 17th attempt at a road win over a top-5 team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.