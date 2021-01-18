UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 29th career shutout, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining, and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 in their home opener Monday.
Adam Pelech fired a shot from the left point and Boston's Patrice Bergeron deflected the puck up in the air. Pageau batted it in past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to put the Islanders on the scoreboard.
"It was a great look by Pelly, getting the puck to the net," Pageau said. "I think his puck could have gone in, I got a stick on it just to make sure. It was a great effort the whole game."
Varlamov, who missed Saturday's game against the Rangers after he took a puck off his neck in pregame warmups, got his second shutout in two starts this season. He had 24 saves in a 4-0 win against the Rangers last Thursday.
"I'll take back-to-back shutouts, I'm not going to lie," Varlamov said. "I'm pretty happy today. But this is just the beginning of the year, a lot of games coming. We played well today and I'm glad we scored the important goal in the end."
Varlamov stopped consecutive chances by Nick Ritchie with about a minute remaining to keep the Bruins off the scoreboard.
"I thought early he was a big reason we got a win tonight," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said of his goalie. "He made some really good saves against a very good hockey team. He just calmed our game, gave us a chance. Second period, we got our feet moving and started to play more to our identity."
It was a big bounce-back win for the Islanders, coming off a 5-0 loss at the Rangers two nights earlier.
Rask, who had beaten the Islanders in seven of his last eight starts against them, stopped 16 shots for the Bruins in the finale of their season-opening three-game trip. Boston won in a shootout, and then lost in OT in games at New Jersey.
"We are early in the season and we are playing really good," Rask said. "Just have to stick with it and not hang out heads. Tough bounce. That's how it goes sometimes."
It was the Islanders' first home game since last March 7, when they lost 3-2 in overtime against Carolina at Nassau Coliseum. Without fans in attendance this time because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were cardboard cutouts in the stands and crowd noise was pumped in on the speakers.
"We're used to it," Pelech said. "It's a shame because we all love playing in this building when it's full of fans. But at this point we're used to it and it looks like it's the way it's going to be."
The Islanders' Mathew Barzal rang a shot off the crossbar during a power play less than two minutes into the third. Anthony Beauvillier was denied by Rask with a right pad save near the midpoint of the period.
After a first period in which they had few scoring chances, the Islanders picked up the pace in the second and outshot Boston 7-6. However, Varlamov and Rask didn't let anything past them.
The Bruins outshot the Islanders 11-3 in the first period. New York had two shots on goal in the first 2:19, but then didn't get another until Nick Leddy's slap shot with 33 seconds remaining.
Boston's David Krejci fired a shot off the crossbar with 4 1/2 minutes left in the opening period.
BLUES 5, SHARKS 4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Justin Faulk scored twice and St. Louis rallied to beat San Jose.
Mike Hoffman scored his first goal with the Blues and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which beat San Jose for the fourth straight time on home ice. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.
Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, Brent Burns had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks. Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots.
Kyrou's wrist shot snapped a 4-all tie midway through the third. It was his second career game-winner after getting his first in the Blues' season opener at Colorado on Wednesday.
SABRES 6, FLYERS 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead Buffalo past Philadelphia for its first win of the season.
Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots in a light night of work against a Flyers team that had scored 11 goals as they won their first two games. Nicolas Aube-Kubel spoiled the shutout bid with 2:05 left.
Minus injured No. 1 center Sean Couturier (ribs), the Flyers played with little energy and failed to create many scoring chances. The Sabres scored four goals before the midpoint of the second period and chased Carter Hart after he faced 22 shots.
Jack Eichel and 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall each had three assists as Buffalo denied the Flyers their first 3-0 start since 2011.
HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist as Carolina beat Nashville.
Nino Niederreiter also scored and James Reimer made 31 saves for Carolina.
Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne made 20 saves.
BLUE JACKETS 3, RED WINGS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give Columbus a two-goal lead and it held on to beat Detroit.
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets' first win of the season.
Detroit's Bobby Ryan scored twice and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.
MAPLE LEAFS 3, JETS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice, John Tavares also scored and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto in first of 10 meetings between the North Division rivals.
Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 shots inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Jets were without star Patrik Laine, who sat out with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.