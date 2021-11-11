PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lowry's mom was in the house, repping the Raptors in a sweatshirt even though her son has moved on to Miami. But the competitive sprit Lowry left behind in turning Toronto into a champion has rubbed off on this year's team.
Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Raptors past the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night.
VanVleet hit six 3s and scored 32 points, and Trent added 20. The Raptors lost to Boston on the front end of a back-to-back but the late 3s rallied them to a needed road victory.
The Raptors played hard until the end, a trait that can work wonders for a team trying to surprise this season.
"It's been in the culture with the Raptors for a while," coach Nick Nurse said. "We just believe in it, talk about it, drill it. We hold guys accountable. I think the biggest metric is your heart and your toughness and your desire to want to do it. Fortunately, our guys most nights will do that."
Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle are still in the NBA's health and safety protocols and sat out again. Seth Curry did return from a foot injury and Tobias Harris scored 19 points in his return from a six-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19.
"We just need bodies. He's a warm body. The fact that he's one of our better players helps," coach Doc Rivers said.
The Sixers need more reinforcements and have lost three straight games. Tyrese Maxey did score 33 points for the Sixers.
Andre Drummond had put the Sixers ahead 109-107 with 1:44 left and then followed with a blocked shot on the next possession that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Trent, though, hit the 3 with 1:10 left that put the Raptors ahead.
The Raptors led most of the fourth quarter until the Sixers went on a late run. Shake Milton hit a 3 and his baseline drive cut it to 92-89 before Harris scored to bring the Sixers within one. VanVleet and Svi Mykhailiuk, though, each buried 3-pointers that stretched the lead and OG Anunoby dunked off a turnover.
Anunoby then hit a 3, one of 14 for the Raptors.
"He's always been a great all-around talent," Trent said. "This year, I've seen him lead in certain situation situations, find certain guys. He's just being that ultimate team player, that ultimate winner."
PACERS 111, JAZZ 110
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Indiana to a victory over Utah.
Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points for Utah, which lost at home for the first time this season. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but they were among four players ejected in the fourth quarter after a scuffle.
T.J. McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana's second road win of the season.
Turner, Gobert, Mitchell and Joe Ingles were ejected with 4:01 left. Turner shoved Gobert in the back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the Jazz bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.