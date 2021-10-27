TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet and the Raptors pushed around the Indiana Pacers to pick up a long-awaited home win.
VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points, and the Raptors won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating the Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night.
"I thought we were definitely very physical tonight," VanVleet said. "OG set the tone in the paint offensively. I thought all five guys were on the same page defensively to start the game."
Indiana was the opponent the last time Toronto won at Scotiabank Arena, a 127-81 victory on Feb. 23, 2020. Since-departed Raptors stars Serge Ibaka (15 rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (11 assists) were among Toronto's statistical leaders in that game, the most lopsided win in team history.
The Raptors lost their first three home games this season. In the three seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto went 89-25 at home. Travel restrictions related to the pandemic forced the Raptors to play home games in Florida at the end of the 2019-20 season and throughout 2020-21. They went 16-20 at their temporary home in Tampa last season.
On Wednesday, first-year forward Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven assists, and fellow rookie Dalano Banton came off the bench to score 10 points.
"I think it's good to build a foundation for a young team," VanVleet said. "The team certainly looks different than a lot of the teams we've had since I've been here, but it's good just to build that foundation."
VanVleet shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range and had six assists.
Banton made 4 of 7 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, and added three assists.
"When he's out there moving, it's hard to guard," VanVleet said. "He was great for us tonight."
Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return. The Pacers also lost forward Isaiah Jackson to a left knee injury in the fourth. Jackson needed assistance to walk to the locker room after being injured.
"I do not know the severity or the description of what exactly happened," coach Rick Carlsisle said of Jackson's injury. "Obviously, it didn't look good."
Chris Duarte scored 14 points, Jeremy Lamb had 12 and Myles Turner had 10 for the Pacers, who are 0-3 on the road.
Indiana went 21-15 away from home last season, the best road record in the Eastern Conference.
Domantas Sabonis had nine points and eight rebounds but had four of the Pacers' 23 turnovers. The Raptors scored 31 points off Indiana miscues.
"They've got quick, angular guys," Carlisle said of the Raptors. "They were ripping at the ball all night and they knocked a lot of balls loose. Give them credit, they executed well."
Toronto led 57-48 at halftime. VanVleet made all three of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and Banton scored seven points as the Raptors took an 87-71 lead to the fourth.
Anunoby had 16 points in the first quarter.
HEAT 106, NETS 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Miami to a victory over Brooklyn.
Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.
A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games of the season and dropped to 2-3. Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Joe Harris contributed 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range. With his third 3-pointer of the game, Harris passed Jason Kidd as the franchise's career leader in made 3-pointers.
James Harden had 14 points and Bruce Brown chipped in with 12.
THUNDER 123, LAKERS 115
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Oklahoma City overcame a 26-point deficit to beat Los Angeles for its first victory of the season.
Darius Bazley added 20 points and rookie Josh Giddey had 18 points and 10 assists for the Thunder. They opened with four losses.
Lakers star LeBron James sat out his second straight game with a sore right ankle.
Russell Westbrook, the former Thunder star, had yet another triple-double in Oklahoma City. He had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists for the 185th triple-double.
Anthony Davis scored 30 points for the Lakers (2-3).
TIMBERWOLVES 113, BUCKS 108
MILWAUKEE (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25 and Minnesota held off the short-handed Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks. They were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.
Jarred Vanderbilt, making his first start of the season, had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Khris Middleton scored 16 points.
WIZARDS 116, CELTICS 107
BOSTON (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds in Washington's victory over Boston.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, and Bradley Beal had 17 for the Wizards. They have opened the season 3-1.
Jayson Tatum had 23 points for Boston, Dennis Schroder added 22, and Robert Williams III had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics has won back-to-back road games.
Washington center Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room midway into the second quarter and didn't return. The team he had a right quadriceps contusion. The 6-foot-10 Gafford collided with Boston forward Jaylen Brown and went to the floor, grabbing his right leg.
HAWKS 102, PELICANS 99
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta had 21 offensive rebounds to hold off New Orleans.
John Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Hawks improve to 3-1. De'Andre Hunter scored 13 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12.
Devonte' Graham hit five 3s and led New Orleans with 21 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds, The Pelicans are 1-4.
HORNETS 120, MAGIC 111
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and Charlotte beat Orlando for its fourth victory in five games.
Bridges, who scored 30 or more points for the third time in four games, hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the game away. The Hornets' only loss came in overtime against Boston on Monday night.
Cole Anthony led Orlando with 24 points and six assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen McDaniels had 16 points for Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.