The Searcy Lady Lions, coming off two wins in a row, struggled offensively in a 5-0 loss to Valley View on Thursday.
Valley View pitcher Riley Smith gave up only three hits while striking out 11 in 7 innings of work. Smith did not give up a base on balls.
Searcy’s Laci McBride, Halle Toler and Cedar Maxwell each hit one hit.
Searcy pitcher Abby Busby threw well, giving up 5 hits over 7 innings of work. She allowed 5 runs with only 3 being earned. She struck out 8 while walking only 1.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. The Lady Blazers plated two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Maxwell’s single came to lead off the second inning. She was stranded at first base.
Toller singled with one out in the fourth. She was retired when Maxwell grounded into a fielder’s choice.
McBride singled to left field with two outs in the sixth. She was stranded at first base.
