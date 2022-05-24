HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker led the offense with a three-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Valdez (4-2) allowed seven hits and three runs in seven innings, collecting his third straight win and allowing the Astros to bounce back after dropping the series opener 6-1.
"If he throws like that every time out, he'll win a lot of ball games," Houston manager Dusty Baker said.
José Ramírez gave Cleveland an early lead when he homered for the second straight game with a solo shot in the first inning. The Astros went on top with a two-run double by Alex Bregman in the third before Tucker broke the game open with his home run off Zach Plesac (1-4) that made it 7-1 in the fifth.
The Astros tagged Plesac for a season-high nine hits, and the seven runs tied his most of the year. He struck out five and walked one in 4 2/3 innings to remain winless since April 21.
With two outs in the first, Ramírez sent the 12th pitch of the at-bat into the seats in left field for his 11th homer. It was just the second home run Valdez has allowed this season.
"That was incredible," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "That was as good of an at-bat as you're ever going to see."
Houston got its first baserunner when Plesac plunked Martín Maldonado with two outs in the third. Jose Altuve singled, and a walk by Michael Brantley loaded the bases.
Bregman then knocked a sharp line drive into the corner in left field for a double that scored two runs and put the Astros on top 2-1.
There were two outs in the fourth when Jeremy Peña singled and advanced to second on an error on a pickoff attempt by Plesac. Chas McCormick followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1.
"Those usually win ball games, those two-out RBI hits," Baker said. "You don't need a homer. You just need a hit and we had a couple of them."
Altuve and Brantley hit consecutive singles with no outs in the fifth before a one-out single by Yordan Alvarez drove in a run. With two outs and two strikes, Tucker deposited a curveball from Plesac into the bullpen in right-center to pad the lead to 7-1.
Plesac was disappointed that Houston did most of the damage against him with two outs.
"You feel like you're ahead in those positions," he said. "You've just got to shut the door, execute pitches."
Myles Straw hit a ground-rule double to start the sixth and scored on a groundout by Ramírez with one out to get Cleveland within 7-2.
The Guardians added a run in the seventh when Oscar Mercado scored after Austin Hedges grounded into a force out.
YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 6
NEW YORKs (AP) — Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning and ailing New York overcame injuries to two All-Stars to end its first three-game skid of the season, beating Baltimore.
Trevino hit his second homer of the season earlier in the game and also had a tying single in the seventh.
The Yankees lost DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries.
Baltimore's Austin Hays hit an RBI groundout in the top of the 11th off Clarke Schmidt (3-2), adding to his earlier solo homer.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored automatic runner Gleyber Torres — who homered twice — in the bottom of the inning to tie it, spoiling Bryan Baker's bid for his first big league save.
Marwin Gonzalez followed with another single, and Trevino then scorched the winning hit off Baker (1-2) into the left-field corner.
Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for Baltimore in the seventh inning.
DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Mookie Betts homered twice and Los Angeles beat Washington.
Betts smacked a three-run homer off former Dodgers prospect Josiah Gray (4-4) and hit solo shot off Victor Arano for his 21st career multi-homer game and his second of the season.
Chris Taylor and Trea Turner also homered for Los Angeles, which has won nine of 10. Washington has dropped seven of it last nine.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (6-1) allowed three runs in six innings, retiring 15 of the last 17 batters he faced.
ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 1, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning and Colorado slipped past Pittsburgh.
With one out, Joe grounded his hit up the middle off David Bednar (1-1), scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard from second base.
Daniel Bard (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings to complete Colorado's five-hitter. The Rockies won for just the second time in their last 12 road games.
Colorado tied the game in the eighth on Ryan McMahon's two-out single after a costly error by rookie shortstop Rodolfo Castro.
TWINS 2, TIGERS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray struck out a season-high 10 over seven sharp innings, carrying Minnesota past Detroit for its sixth straight victory.
Gray (2-1) allowed four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins, who are 23-8 since April 21, have won each of the last four games with Gray on the mound after he returned from a strained hamstring.
Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit a run-scoring double against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske (0-4).
Jhoan Duran worked the ninth for his fourth save.
BLUE JAYS 8, CARDINALS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and Toronto beat St. Louis.
Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances.
Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four.
Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings, allowing four runs on four hits with five walks.
CUBS 11, REDS 4
CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.
Robert Gsellman worked the final three innings, allowing two runs, for his first save.
Tyler Mahle (2-5) allowed both of Schwindel's homers and was charged with eight runs in four-plus innings.
RAYS 4, MARLINS 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo López's first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and Tampa Bay beat Miami.
Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off López (4-2), who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts.
Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine.
Kiermaier hit a line drive that center fielder Jesús Sánchez dove forward to attempt to catch. The ball skipped past Sánchez and rolled to the wall as Kiermaier circled the bases.
