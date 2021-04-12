MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading a fourth-quarter burst that carried the Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-90 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Valanciunas, who had 32 points and 22 rebounds a night earlier in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, scored 10 in the fourth as Memphis used an 18-6 run to break open a close game.
"Jonas is Jonas, man," said second-year guard Ja Morant. "He's a top player for us. He commands the paint. Protects the paint. A walking double-double."
Valanciunas' double-double was his 15th in a row, setting a franchise record.
"It's not an individual sport," Valanciunas said. "I would not be doing it without my teammates, first of all. Second thing, I'm playing with a high energy. I'm putting a lot of work in trying to go for every rebound. Trying to go for every putback. Stuff like that. That pays off."
Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points and Grayson Allen added 14. Morant had 13 points and 10 assists.
Zach LaVine scored 21 points, but he was just 5 for 14 from the field as the Bulls lost their third straight. Thaddeus Young scored 20 and Daniel Theis had 18. Nikola Vucevic finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
"I think it's going to be really, really hard to have a lot of guys in double figures when you shoot (42%) from the field and 16% from the 3-point line." Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. "I think our bench was 0 for 12 from 3. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well all the way around as a team."
The teams stayed close through the first three quarters. Vucevic provided a bit of a buffer for the Bulls, scoring 12 in the period for a 74-70 lead entering the fourth.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 27, but called off due to health and safety protocols. That left both teams playing Monday on the second night of a back-to-back, and coming off losses.
"We know what we are capable of," Morant said. "How we are able to bounce back from a loss and move on."
The lingering effects of the consecutive games still showed early. Neither team managed more than 46% shooting in the first half, and Memphis added to its problems with 12 turnovers, while the Bulls committed nine.
That made for a close half. A 16-6 run to close it gave Memphis a 48-47 lead at intermission.
Neither team led by double digits until Memphis' run in the fourth.
"Every night we have one category that we don't perform well," said Theis, who came over last month in a trade with Boston. "One night the turnover costs us the game. (Sunday against Minnesota) we didn't get to the line a lot, …Today, we didn't shoot the ball well from 3.
"Now, we have to put it together. We play defense like (Monday), and we make those shots, we're going to win games."
KNICKS 111, LAKERS 96
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 34 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and New York beat Los Angeles for its third straight victory.
Coming off tense finishes against Memphis and Toronto, the Knicks led comfortably for much of the fourth quarter and moved back above .500 at 28-27.
Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and Derrick Rose added 14 for the Knicks, who had plenty of energy on the second night of back-to-back games.
Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and Markieff Morris had 17 for the Lakers, who fell to 5-7 since LeBron James sprained his ankle March 20, joining fellow All-Star Anthony Davis on the sideline.
76ERS 113, MAVERICKS 95
DALLAS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, lifting Philadelphia to the win.
Embiid was 14 of 15 from the line as the 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn.
Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets, whose game at Minnesota was called off because of the shooting death of a Black man by police in the Minneapolis area.
Luka Doncic scored 32 points for Dallas. Jalen Brunson scored 15 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
PELICANS 117, KINGS 110
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Zion Williamson added 30 points, sending New Orleans to the win.
Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who held on at the very end after leading by as many as 26.
De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points for Sacramento, which dropped its seventh straight game. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
SPURS 120, MAGIC 97
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in just three quarters of work, Dejounte Murray added 17 and the Spurs routed the slumping Magic.
San Antonio played a night after winning in Dallas on a last-second shot by DeRozan, and it showed no signs of fatigue in cruising to the easy win.
DeRozan added six assists for the Spurs, who pulled within a half-game of Memphis for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. Derrick White chipped in 15 points.
Orlando dropped its sixth straight game. R.J. Hampton had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
