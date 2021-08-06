CHIBA, Japan (AP) — With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points.
When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist.
Steveson was losing to Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out. The 21-year-old American remained composed and took control against his more experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second left to win the men's freestyle 125-kilogram final 10-8 on Friday night.
Steveson held up two fingers for two points after the decisive move, but even he couldn't believe what happened.
"I looked at the clock and it was like 0.3," Steveson said. "And I was like, 'Ain't no way.' And my head just like flushed with everything. And I was like, 'Wow.'"
Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson gained a point on the challenge, giving him five points in 10 seconds.
Steveson, who has aspirations of joining World Wrestling Entertainment, then played to the limited crowd. He walked around the mat with the U.S. flag draped over his shoulders, then dazzled with the backflip he saves for his biggest victories.
"You know, I put on a good show," he said. "People are going to remember the name Gable Steveson."
It looked as if Steveson might have another easy day. He outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds and dominated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.
Things got tougher in the final. Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in 2016.
Steveson led the final 5-2 before Petriashvili scored on a single leg takedown and two gut wrenches to go up 8-5.
With the pressure on, Steveson came up with a plan to get the points he needed. It makes sense that he came through — he was named for American Dan Gable, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist and a former longtime college coach.
Now, the wrestling world awaits Steveson's next move.
He could return to school for his senior season and cash in on the NCAA rules changes regarding name, image and likeness. Steveson was the heavyweight champion at the University of Minnesota this past season and shared the Dan Hodge Trophy for the nation's best college wrestler. He already has some deals in place.
He has talked about joining World Wrestling Entertainment. He has known WWE manager Paul Heyman since he was in junior high, and he was photographed at WrestleMania with Heyman and pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. One of his mentors, Brock Lesnar, is a former pro wrestling and mixed martial arts champion.
Steveson isn't ready to look ahead yet, saying he's "living in my moment." He said he'll return home to Minnesota and decompress before making decisions.
"There's a lot of possibilities for me with this gold medal," he said. "A lot of doors opened after me winning a national title, and now the whole world is open for me to see after this Olympic gold medal."
Steveson earned $250,000 for claiming the gold medal.
"I'll probably go take my family out to eat," he said. "We all got to eat steaks back at home. Probably buy my mom a Louis Vuitton purse. She deserves it."
Akgul defeated Mongolia's Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match at 125kg.
"I came here for back-to-back gold medals after Rio, but I had to settle for bronze," he said. "I did my best, I think I was unlucky in the quarterfinals, but that can happen. An Olympic medal is still important and valuable."
Iran's Amir Dare defeated China's Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.
More gold could be coming for the United States. American Kyle Snyder, the returning Olympic gold medalist in the men's 97kg freestyle class, will go for gold on Saturday. He defeated Turkey's Suleyman Karadeniz 5-0 in a semifinal. He will face the Russian Olympic Committee's Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the final. Sadualev, the No. 1 seed in this class, won gold at 86kg in 2016 and is a four-time world champion.
The Russian Olympic Committee's Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Belarus' Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau 7-0 to win wrestling gold in the men's freestyle 74kg class.
American Kyle Dake defeated Italy's Frank Chamizo 5-0 for bronze. Chamizo was the No. 1 seed, and both are two-time world champions. Dake beat 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs at the Olympic Trials to earn the spot on the team.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Dake said. "A lot of different battles went into it, and a little bit of a gut check to go get a medal."
Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov defeated Kazakhstan's Daniyar Kaisanov 13-2 to claim the other bronze at 74 kg.
Japan's Mayu Mukaida rallied to beat China's Qianyu Pang 5-4 and claim gold in the women's freestyle 53kg class. It was Japan's third gold in women's wrestling.
Mongolia's Bolortuya Bat Ochir and Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya won bronze.
American Jacarra Winchester lost her bronze medal match by fall to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg freestyle class.
USA's Sarah Hildebrandt led China's Yanan Sun 7-1 at the break in the women's 50kg freestyle semifinal, but Sun rallied in the final seconds to win 10-7. Hildebrandt will wrestle for bronze on Saturday.
___
Germany has won the men's kayak four 500 meters to make Ronald Rauhe the first man to medal in canoe sprint in five Olympic Games.
The 39-year-old Rauhe is also the second-oldest gold medal winner in men's canoe sprint. Only Sweden's Gert Fredriksson was older at 40 in 1960.
The German kayak was trailing Spain at the 250-meter mark before rallying to win by 0.226 seconds. Spain won silver and Slovakia won bronze.
The men's kayak four 500 at the Tokyo Games replaced the kayak four 1,000, which was held from 1964 to 2016.
___
Hungary has won the gold medal in the women's kayak four 500 meters. New Zealand's Lisa Carrington missed a fourth medal of the Tokyo Games when the Kiwi boat finished fourth.
Hungary finished 0.61 seconds clear of silver medalists Belarus and Poland won the bronze. The New Zealand kayak was in medal position halfway through the race before fading late.
Carrington had already won three gold medals, in the single 200 and 500 and 500 pairs. She has five gold medals in her Olympic career and six overall.
___
Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men's beach volleyball gold medal match, earning Norway's first medal in the sport.
The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar's victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium -- and all six players -- are first-time medalists.
In fact, the only repeat medalist in either the men's or women's divisions was American April Ross, who won gold with Alix Klineman on Friday. Ross had also won silver in London and bronze in Brazil.
Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy led 8-4 before giving up six straight points, including one when Mol landed on Krasilnikov's foot. The Russians called timeout and limped to their bench for treatment, but the match resumed and Norway extended the lead to 15-11.
The second set was tied 12-12 before Norway scored four points in a row and never trailed again.
___
Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won the men's 1,000 meters canoe sprint and Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi took the bronze medal five years after his similar result in Rio de Janeiro was stripped because of a performance-enhancing drug violation.
China's Liu Hao, the 2019 world champion, won the silver medal.
Queiroz dos Santos was the Olympic silver medalist in 2016.
Tarnovschi was suspended for four years after his doping violation. He was able to return to the Olympics in Tokyo because of the one-year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
___
China's Cao Yuan is on track to become the second man to win Olympic medals in all four diving events.
Cao and his teammate, Yang Jian, led 12 men into the final of men's 10-meter platform diving on Saturday.
Cao totaled 513.70 points for six dives. Yang was second at 480.85. The Chinese had some of the highest degree of difficulty in the semifinals.
Cao already owns Olympic medals in 10-meter platform synchro, individual 3-meter springboard, and 3-meter springboard synchro.
Russia's Dimitriy Sautin was the first man to win medals in all four Olympic diving events.
Britain's Tom Daley, the 2012 bronze medalist, advanced to the final later Saturday in fourth.
American Jordan Windle finished ninth and his teammate, Brandon Loschiavo, was 10th to reach the 12-man final.
___
China's Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu have won the country's first medal in women's canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500 at the Sea Forest Waterway.
The 2019 world champions finished 2 seconds clear of Ukraine's Anastasiia Chetverikova and Liudmyla Luzan. It was the second medal for Luzan, who took bronze in the single 200.
Canada's Laurence Vincente Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the bronze medal in third. Vincent won the silver medal in the 200.
___
Qatar has won the bronze medal in men's beach volleyball, the first medal in the sport for the country — or any country in the Middle East.
Cherif Younousse Samba and Ahmed Tijan beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match on Saturday morning at the Shiokaze Park venue. Younousse knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs' block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on.
Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand.
Martins Plavins was trying to earn his second bronze medal, to go with the one he won in London. Instead, he and Tocs finish fourth -- just as the Latvian women did a day earlier.
___
Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women's marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.
Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. A smattering of fans lining the course applauded as the Tokyo Games moved north for the marathons and race walks. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.
A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter's gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius). It climbed to nearly 86 degrees (30) near the finish, with a humidity of around 65%.
There were 88 runners entered in the field, with more than a dozen recording a did not finish. That included world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya.
