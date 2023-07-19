Dodgers Orioles Baseball

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) reaches second on a double against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts, rear right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles moved past the Tampa Bay Rays and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday behind three RBIs from Ramón Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.

Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and Urías doubled twice for the Orioles (58-37), who at .611 moved into front of the Rays (60-39), who dropped .606 with a 5-1 loss at Texas. Baltimore is 50-30 following an 8-7 start while the Rays have lost 11 of 14.

