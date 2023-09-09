harding soccer

Harding led most of the way against Union before a second-half comeback gave the win to the hosts during non-conference play.

JACKSON, Tenn. - Harding women's soccer could not hold an early lead and fell 2-1 to Union (TN) on Saturday in non-conference action at the Smith Memorial Soccer Complex.

Harding fell to 2-2-0 with the loss and plays another non-conference game Thursday in Searcy against Texas Woman's.

