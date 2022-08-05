CONWAY — When the University of Central Arkansas Bears' offense takes the field for the first time against Missouri State on Thursday, Sept. 1, it will be without some truly iconic players, including quarterback Breylin Smith, receivers Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham and center Toby Sanderson, among others.
But UCA head coach Nathan Brown thinks there are plenty of future icons in the Bears' locker room heading into the 2022 season.
"Oh, it's definitely 'Life after Breylin Smith'," said Brown, who is ranked No. 1 in every UCA passing category in school history, with Smith at No. 2 in most of them. "You know, he's been such a stable presence in our backfield at quarterback for the last three or four years. So to have a new number under center will be somewhat of a change for sure.
"But I also think it's something that's exciting. We feel like we have a different type of quarterback in here with our depth chart that will add a new element to our offense. A little bit more of a dual-threat type of quarterback, with who we have here now."
The newcomers are junior transfer Will McElvain (5-11, 185, Des Moines, Iowa) from Northern Iowa, junior transfer Clifton McDowell (6-4, 210, Spring, Texas) from Louisiana-Lafayette and true freshman Austin Myers (6-4, 190, Vilonia, Ark.). Both transfers went through spring practice at UCA.
"So to me, it's an exciting change and one that we're looking forward to. And one that will help us be a better offense moving forward," said Brown.
The most experience is returning in the backfield with those quarterbacks, a considerable set a talented running backs, led by sophomore All-American Darius Hale (5-11, 225, Pearland, Texas), who was the ASUN Freshman of the Year when he ran for 1,000+ yards and scored 17 rushing touchdowns a year ago.
"I feel like this running back room is as deep as we've been since I've been the head coach,' said Brown. "But really even in my entire time of being at UCA as a player, an assistant coach and now a head coach, this is as good as any we've ever had. And obviously it starts with Darius Hale, a returning All-American and ASUN Freshman of the Year. He just has unbelievable running back intangibles. He's big, he's physical, but he's also a very good running back with his eyes. He sees things happen before they seem to happen, he makes cuts that are just hard to coach. You either have it or you don't.
"That room starts with Darius. And then we have a guy like Kylin James (6-0, 220, SO, Dumas, Ark.), who really burst on the scene late in the year last year. His versatility is going to be fun to watch, because we're going to use him a lot of different ways. We'll use a lot of two-back sets this year because of our depth, and he will play all over the field.
"And then getting Trysten Smith (5-10, 215, SO, Duncanville, Texas) back from injury is huge. He started out last year really being 1 and 1A with Darius before his season was cut short with injury. So getting him back fully healthy in the mix is going to add another positive dynamic to that room."
Brown also said there are at least three lesser known backs that fans should know soon enough.
"You look at our next three guys, two freshmen in Travelle Anderson (6-0, 200, Gosnell, Ark.) and Isaiah Broadway (6-0, 195, Lancaster, Texas), both highly recruited guys who are physically gifted and ready to go, and they can do a lot of things. And (Derrick) Deuce Wise (5-10, 205, Fort Smith, Ark.), who's been here for two years, makes it a very deep running back room, and one that we're definitely going to use and ride through this season."
Two of the top wide receivers in UCA history are gone in Hudson (transfer to Louisville) and Winningham (in camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars), leaving a couple of large holes for the coaching staff to fill. But Brown said there is plenty of competition to do just that.
"It's going to start with Christian Richmond (5-8, 175, JR, Cypress, Texas) and Jarrod Barnes (5-11, 180, JR, Cabot, Ark.),' said Brown. "Both of those guys are coming back with the most experience and the most production. Both of them have a dynamic with the football in their hands that a lot of people don't have. Very, very good receivers, but with the ball in their hands, they're special. So I'm excited about both of them.
"Jarrod missed all last season with an injury, and Christian was coming off a knee injury the previous year and was really the third option a year ago. I'm really looking forward to see his role continue to increase and for him to be an all-conference type receiver. And then a couple of guys we'll look at to come into their own this year are Jarod Long (6-3, 195, SO, Columbus, Miss.), who is going into Year 3, and Myles Butler (6-2, 190, RsF, Montgomery, Ala.), who had a wrist injury that limited him for the whole season last year as a true freshman. Who, through the first couple of practices last year, was really making a name for himself. So we're excited about those two."
The Bears also recruited, through the transfer portal, some quality size and athletic ability to add to the receiving corps.
"We've got a slew of other guys, some transfers that we were fortunate enough to sign, that we look forward to coming in and making an impact. J.D. White (5-11, 190, JR, transfer from Arkansas) has an ability and a leadership quality to him and the intangibles that you are looking for. He's just a winner. He's a kid that has a ton of production when he's in the game. Then you've got Trustin Oliver (6-4, 215, SO, transfer from Colorado) and Cole Brown (6-3, 205, SO, transfer from Iowa Western CC), two big, physical receivers, along with Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (6-4, 225, SO, transfer from Minnesota), those guys are going to be relied upon and we expect big things out of them.
"Physically, I think we may have one of the better looking wide receiver rooms in the country. We have guys that look really good, and now we have to go out and make the contested catches and run great routes and do a lot of the little things that it takes to be a good offense. But I certainly think we have enough depth in that receiver room to where we're going to be just fine."
The all-important center position, which All-Conference graduate Toby Sanderson manned for what seemed like a decade, will be in new hands as well.
"I don't think you can replace a guy like Toby. He was a kid that had 40+ starts, was a two- or three-time All-Conference center,' said Brown. "But I feel good where we're at on the offensive line. I think physically we're as gifted as we've been on the offensive line in several years. And it starts with Jaylin Hendrix (6-4, 315, SR, Everman, Texas), one of the top offensive line prospects at the FCS level. He's an All-Conference player who's played all four offensive line positions, and will be one of our starting guards this year.
"Another guy with a ton of experience is Josh George (6-3, 310, JR, Benton, Ark.), who has made a lot of starts here at the other guard position. At tackle, I'm very excited about Frazier Rose (6-6, 300, RsF, Greenwood, Miss.), he's long, he's strong, he's got great leadership qualities. And Justin Lairy (6-3, 290, SO, Madison, Miss.) is our other bellcow on the line. In his two years here, he's got double-digit starts at the tackle position and we're excited about him.
"Jack Green (6-1, 295, RsF, transfer from South Alabama) is slotted in as our starting center. He comes from a football family, his dad is an NFL scout and was a long-time coach. Jack has solidified that position with his ability coming out of spring practice. But we're also looking for a guy like Jamal Mull (6-5, 310, SO, Clarksville, Tenn.), who made a position change from defensive line to offensive line in the Spring. I think he has a huge upside at tackle. And then a guy like William Mayo (6-5, 330, SO, Sherwood, Ark.) has made starts here and played a lot of football, he's going to add to that mix as well."
While not gaining as much attention as some of the other absences, UCA will also have to replace two starting tight ends in Jack Short and Sam Camargo. The Bears also lost sophomore Garrett Thomas last spring when he died in an on-campus accident.
"Tight end is going to start with Austin Eldridge (6-3, 245, JR, Plant City, Fla.), who's really kind of been our B back, or fullback position,' said Brown. "He's played a lot of football for us, scored big touchdowns in games, made big blocks. And he's kind of taken over a leadership role on offense so I like where Austin's at. Riyadh Ananda ( (6-3, 230, JR, Fort Smith, Ark.) has played some football for us and he's fully healthy now coming off a knee injury. Looking forward to what he brings to the table in that tight end room.
"Along with Will Tyndall (6-5, 230, RsF, Brandon, Miss.) and Jordan Owens (6-6, 255, RsF, transfer from Coffeyville CC), both of those guys will add quality to the mix. And then getting a healthy Haze Denton (6-3, 255, SO, Conway, Ark.). We signed him a couple of years ago out of Conway High School, and we're looking for him to contribute more and more.
"I like our tight end room, we have a lot of size in that room. We have some guys who really look the part, and we just have to continue to gain the experience."
