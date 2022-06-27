ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez has made the most of having Albert Pujols as a teammate and a mentor.
Yepez had his first career multi-homer game, Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs, and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in the Cardinals' 9-0 rout of the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
"It's so much fun," said Yepez, whose five RBIs matched a team game-high for the season. "Like if you're telling me that I was gonna play with Albert Pujols, I'll be like, 'Are you kidding me?'"
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Yepez has made some adjustments.
"One being mental, as far as what he's doing with his approach and staying through the middle of the field," Marmol said. "The second one mechanical and not opening up that front side. But he's made a really good adjustment and we're seeing the results now."
Wainwright (6-5) scattered seven hits through his first five innings, but escaped trouble with the help of nine strikeouts. He retired the final seven batters he faced and ended up with his 190th career win.
"It's a nice, round number," Wainwright said. "I'm just glad we got the win."
The Cardinals beat the Marlins for the sixth time in their last seven games at Busch Stadium. Miami has lost three of its last four games.
Goldschmidt's solo homer in the first, his second in as many games, traveled 402 feet before crashing off the Big Mac Land sign in left field. Yepez's three-run blast in the fourth went to almost exactly the same location as Goldschmidt's to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
"Just a lot of work," Yepez said of his adjustments. "Sometimes I still do it. So, I just needed to trust in the process, trust in the work and eventually I'll stop doing it."
Goldschmidt added to the scoreboard with an opposite-field RBI double off the right field wall in the fifth.
"He has the ability to use the whole field," Marmol said of Goldschmidt. "That ball to right was hammered. He stayed on that pitch really well."
Yepez — who has three home runs in his last two games — then touched Marlins reliever Richard Bleier for a two-run homer to make it 7-0 in the sixth. Dylan Carlson drove in a run with a triple and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.
Marlins starter Pablo López (5-4) gave up five runs in five innings. It was the second time in 15 starts this season that López allowed more than one home run.
"I was not successful at changing the eye levels," López said. "You gotta use your fastball to change the eye levels … we attempted to do it, I just was not getting the fastball there."
TWINS 11, GUARDIANS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Gary Sánchez had four RBIs to help Minnesota stretch its lead in the AL Central with a blowout of Cleveland.
Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6). Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland. The teams will play four more times this week.
The Guardians have lost five straight.
Gray (4-1) gave up just three singles and struck out three.
YANKEES 9, ATHLETICS 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a go-ahead two-run double during a six-run sixth inning and New York beat Oakland.
The Yankees took advantage of two catcher's interference calls, a hit batter and a walk to spark their rally. Donaldson lined an 0-2 fastball from A.J. Puk (1-1) into left field for a 6-5 lead.
New York won after trailing for the 23rd time this season and improved its majors-best record to 54-20.
Evis Andrus hit a three-run double for Oakland in the third.
Albert Abreu (1-0) struck out four in 2 1/3 hitless innings.
ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 0
DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout and Colorado beat Los Angeles.
José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and the Rockies handed Tyler Anderson (8-1) his first loss in 12 starts and two relief appearances this season. Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain.
Kuhl (5-5) was sharp after giving up 11 runs over 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter in the longest outing of his career.
It was the 27th individual shutout in the history of hitter-friendly Coors Field.
BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2
TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto halted Boston's seven-game winning streak.
Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot.
Gausman (6-6) allowed four hits and walked two.
Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold (0-1) allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.
NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Luis García had three hits for the Nationals, who've won five of seven.
Top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first homer of the season for Pittsburgh.
Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (4-4) was an out away from working around García's leadoff double in the eighth when Franco launched a first-pitch slider to left-center, giving the Nationals their first lead of the night.
Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his first save.
RANGERS 10, ROYALS 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer, Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs and Texas beat Kansas City.
Martin Perez (6-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings.
Kris Bubic (1-5) gave up seven runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.
