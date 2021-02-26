The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats, the fifth seed in the 3A-2 district tournament, beat Newport 58-33 on Wednesday and Pangburn 40-38 on Thursday to qualify for the regional tournament next week at Manila High School.
Harding Academy is now 18-8 on the season.
In the win over Newport, Harding Academy led 12-0 after one quarter and 27-8 at halftime.
McKenney Sheffield led Harding Academy with 17 points. Calle Citty had 11. Carson McFatridge and Kloey Fullerton added 8 points each. Anna Snow scored 6. Addie Neal had 5. Sarah Davis scored 2 while Matti Clements added a free throw.
In the win over Pangburn, Sheffield scored on a transition layup with 9.5 seconds left to give the Lady Wildcats a 39-38 lead. Harding Academy stole the ball and Sheffield hit 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left to account for the final score.
Pangburn led 9-5 after one quarter, but Harding Academy rallied to tie the game at 19-19 heading into halftime.
Sheffield led Harding with 20 points. Citty had 7. Fullerton added 6. Clements had 5, and Claire Cullins had 2.
