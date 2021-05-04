WASHINGTON (AP) — The Braves may not have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands, but for one night, Huascar Ynoa outdid even the majors' most potent two-way threat.
Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings, leading Atlanta to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
"Truth be told, I've put a lot of work into my hitting," Ynoa said through a translator. "I don't go into any of these at-bats trying to hit a home run.
"All I'm trying to do is really get a hit and get on base, and let the actual hitters do most of the damage."
Ynoa looked the part of an actual hitter in all three of his at-bats. The muscular 22-year-old put the ball in play twice against Nationals starter Joe Ross, forcing Ross to throw 11 pitches.
Then in the sixth inning, Ynoa blasted a fastball from reliever Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field, extending his left arm on the follow-through like a polished slugger, to give Atlanta a 6-0 lead.
It was the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati's Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018, and Ynoa became the first pitcher in Braves history to homer in consecutive starts. He is hitting .385 (5 for 13) this season, but that doesn't mean he'll be batting higher in the lineup or start at designated hitter anytime soon.
"It's kind of a small sample size," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He's got to learn how to really hit breaking balls. I doubt he'll see many fastballs going forward."
While Ohtani homered in his first of three mound starts this season and has nine home runs while playing mostly at designated hitter, he has yet to pitch more than five innings in a game.
Ynoa (3-1), who came in with the lowest ERA among Atlanta starters, allowed an unearned run in the seventh and four hits total, having little trouble against a Washington lineup that's still missing Juan Soto and hasn't gotten much out of free-agent signees Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber.
"He just is throwing the ball really well. We keep saying he has come a long way and continued to improve," Snitker said. "He's got no fear and he's got weapons."
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major-leading 10th homer of the season for the Braves, taking a slow dance around the bases to break a scoreless tie in the fifth. He hit the ball hard every time he swung the bat against Ross (2-2), lining a single on the right-hander's first pitch and getting robbed by center fielder Victor Robles on a deep drive in the third.
"The way it was hit, it was a rocket," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "(Robles) goes back and catches the ball over his shoulder like that, it was a heck of a play."
Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington's four-game winning streak, which had bumped the Nationals into first place in the underachieving NL East.
Ross worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He left with two men on and Rainey gave up William Contreras' run-scoring single. Rainey walked Pache before he grooved the 0-1 fastball to Ynoa, who didn't miss.
"It was something he could handle and he obviously put a good swing on it," Rainey said.
MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3
MIAMI (AP) — NL RBIs leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas' double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt's throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.
Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young.
Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith after Arizona tied the score in the top of the eighth.
ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener.
Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Buster Posey went deep four pitches later.
Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning.
Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado's final five batters.
CUBS 7, DODGERS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning in the shortest start of his career — exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee,
Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single off the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and David Bote a three-run double.
Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits over seven innings in his sixth career complete game. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.
PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen had a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller hit a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola.
Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.
Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn't appear on their lineup card.
Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save.
Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-1) gave up six runs — two earned — and eight hits in six innings, striking out seven.
YANKEES 7, ASTROS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in Houston's return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans.
In Houston's first visit to the Bronx since its sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.
A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.
Bregman homered in the first inning to momentarily hush those haters, but his miscue in the sixth with the game tied 3-3 doomed Houston.
The Yankees have won nine of 12 and improved to 15-14, their first time over .500 since they were 3-2. Lucas Luetge (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and was credited with the win. Brandon Bielak (1-1) took the loss.
RANGERS 6, TWINS 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th off Brandon Waddell (0-1), his third hit.
Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.
Joely Rodríguez (1-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save in as many chances.
Taylor Rogers allowed Willie Cahoun's leadoff homer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa's sacrifice fly in the ninth, which followed third baseman Josh Donaldson's fielding error on Charlie Culberson's grounder.
RED SOX 11, TIGERS 7
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and Boston sent Detroit to its sixth straight loss.
Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings. The Tigers have lost 11 of 12, dropping to a big league-worst 8-22.
Nick Pivetta (4-0) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, and Matt Barnes got five outs for his his seventh save.
Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5, striking out twice and grounding into two double plays. The 11-time All-Star is batting .105 (6 for 57).
WHITE SOX 9, REDS 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Cease (2-0) pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and got two doubles and a single in his first pro plate appearances. Cease became the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game.
After the first pitch was delayed more than an hour by rain, the White Sox roughed up Jeff Hoffman (2-2) for three runs in the first.
Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season and had three RBIs.
