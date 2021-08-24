Expectations remain high for the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Harding Academy Wildcats.
“That is certainly what our fans and the periphery talk about,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said, referring to his team trying to win another state title. “That’s not what we talk about. I think a lot of people have come to expect that. I don’t think that is a bad thing, as long as that is dealt with in a healthy way.”
Evans said his team’s goal is “how can we maximize the potential each young man has and how can we continued to build relationships that extend beyond football.”
“If that leads to a state championship, that’s wonderful,” Evans said. “But if we sacrifice those other two things in light of winning a state championship, then it will have been for naught.
“I think it is imperative that I and our players protect themselves and protect our team. The idea of winning a championship is emotionally driven. The more we can operate outside of emotion, the better off we are going to be.”
The Wildcats’ offense will be anchored by left guard Jacob Breezeel.
“He is just an outstanding player,” Evans said. “He’s a very talented individual. He has the intangibles and passes the eye test.”
Running back Andrew Miller rushed for 1,347 yards a year ago.
“He’s a very dynamic player,” Evans said of Miller.
Returning at receiver are Landon Koch and Jackson Fox.
“They were just great receivers last year,” Evans said. “They played a lot of football games with a lot of meaningful moments. I look for their experience to be valuable.”
Kade Smith will play quarterback this year, replacing all-state performer Caden Sipe.
“There’s a little bit of an unknown because he hasn’t done it at this level,” Evans said. “But, he’s a winner. He wins at everything he does. He’s a super athlete. He’s a very intelligent young man. He’s coachable. I don’t know if I can feel any better about a quarterback who is unproven at that spot at the high school level than I am him.”
Defensively, Eli Wallis returns at mike linebacker, and Cooper Welch returns at defensive tackle.
Returning in the secondary is safety Aaron Chism.
“He had a wonderful year last year,” Evans said of Chism. “He really played well coming down the playoff stretch.”
Kennedy Rush moves from safety to linebacker.
“It’s a position where we think it will fit him well,” Evans said.
Another returning defender is safety Peyton Cole, who played linebacker a year ago.
“I feel really good about who we are bringing back on defense,” Evans said.
Harding Academy opens the season Friday night at Bald Knob. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
