Jonesboro forced 16 first-half turnovers to set the tone in an 86-36 win over the Searcy Lions on Friday night at the Lions’ Den.
Searcy fell to 5-7 overall and 1-4 in the 5A-East while the Golden Hurricane improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Searcy’s only lead came at 2-0 on a basket by Landon Hambrick with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Jonesboro’s Keyln McBridge scored a 10-0 run to give the Golden Hurricane a 10-2 lead, which grew to 28-8 following a basket by Devarius Montgomery with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Searcy’s Zachary Killins scored on a drive to the basket on the next possession to cut Jonesboro’s lead to 28-10 after one quarter.
“We didn’t do a good job of handling pressure,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said. “There’s no excuses. Jonesboro does a good job. We play on an 84-foot court, and it makes it even tougher. They came out and were able to hurry us up. We didn’t do a good job with ball movement, dribbling in the corners and getting trapped.
“We’ve got to get better at that. We’ve got young guys. I saw some things tonight that will hopefully help them grow up.”
The Lions showed some fight in the second quarter, scoring 19 points. Cameron Hicks and Braden Watson started the second quarter with consecutive 3-pointers. However, Jonesboro scored 25 points to lead 53-29 at halftime.
“I thought we shot the ball well,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. “We got some nice looks early, and we got into a flow. When we get flowing, we can be pretty good.”
At the same time, Swift said he was disappointed with his team’s defense in the second quarter.
“Coach Herren made a good adjustment,” Swift said. “He told his guards to get downhill on us, and I thought they did. They got a lot of stuff at the rim. That was our whole halftime talk. Then we gave up only seven in the whole second half. I was much happier with us defensively.”
Jonesboro’s defense clamped down in the third quarter. The Lions scored four points in the third quarter and three in the third while Jonesboro went on an 11-0 run to start the second half. Jonesboro’s Jesse Washington had seven points during the run.
Searcy finally got the board in the second half on a basket by Hicks with 4:47 left. Jonesboro followed with a 10-0 run to lead 74-31 with 1:32 left.
Searcy’s Willie Bowser scored with 43.4 seconds left to make the score 74-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Killins hit 1 of 2 free throws early in the fourth quarter. Jonesboro’s Isaac Harrell scored the game’s next seven points to push the Hurricane’s lead to 81-34. Searcy’s final points came on two free throws by A’Mariyon Briscoe with 4:44 left.
Washington led all scorers with 21 points. McBride added 14.
Hicks led Searcy with 11 points. Ckyler Tengler had 7. Briscoe had 4. Killins added 3. Scoring 2 each were Hambrick, Zyron Williams and Bowser.
Herren said Jonesboro probably is the best defensive time in the 5A-East.
“Watching film, coming in, we knew they were tough,” he said. “Greene County Tech scores a lot of points and they were able to hold them down. Their defense just keeps coming at you. They’ve got good athleticism. It definitely gave us fits tonight.”
Searcy’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday at Batesville.
The Lady Lions’ game with Jonesboro was postponed because of several team members in quarantine because of COVID-19.
