The Riverview Lady Raiders committed 28 turnovers Tuesday and watched ESTEM explode for 24 points in the second quarter on its way to a 63-28 road victory.
ESTEM's defense forced the Lady Raiders into poor decisions out on the court by being quick on defense creating a lot fast-break opportunities for the Mets.
When the Lady Raiders were able to get the ball into the offensive end of the court, there was no rhythm, no movement of the players on offense as making poor decisions with the ball again seemed to plague the offense against the Mets.
Riverview tried to get the inside game established with senior post player Jonna Nicholson, but she was limited by her ability to move with an injury to her right knee.
Nicholson still led Riverview with eight points and seven rebounds. Christa Bradley chipped in five points and two rebounds.
The lack of ability to take the perimeter shot created a lot of confusion under the basket for the Lady Raiders as they did not move the ESTEM defense to expand to create wider passing lanes and the ability for a screen and go offense.
Riverview coach Jeremiah Quattlebaum said that the Lady Raiders would have difficulty with teams that have a guard offense because of their lack of experience at the guard position and that it would create matchup trouble for his team.
He also said that because of Riverview’s ability to have some size under the basket with Nicholson and senior Yadira Nunez, that would create defensive difficulty for opponents and could create points for the Lady Raiders.
With the inexperienced guards playing for the Lady Raiders against the Mets, the ball movement became the issue. The quickness of the Mets' defense to the ball created a lot of miscues for the Lady Raiders.
Passes are being made to no targets, to no open teammate, and the Lady Raiders try and dribble the ball through two or three defenders, not being able to see a full-court press that can only become a trap.
Quattlebaum said that his team over the holiday break would be working on court communication, and against the Mets there was no communication.
With the offense struggling to find good shots, scoring points and keeping possession of the ball, it forced the Lady Raiders' defense to struggle trying to contain the Mets' offense.
ESTEM coach Dusty Williams said that his team played hard and was able to take advantage of the mistakes made by the Lady Raiders.
“We had a good team effort tonight and everybody did what they were supposed to do,” Williams said. “We like to play aggressive defense and hoping to get the game uptempo, and we think our defense did that. I am proud of the kids and their effort.”
ESTEM senior guard Kaela Mitchell scored 19 points, including being perfect in the second quarter making all four of her shots from the floor.
With 28 turnovers, a shooting percent of 32 percent from the floor and 25 percent from the free throw line, there is still a lot of room for improvement for Riverview.
