BALD KNOB — Bald Knob's losing streak continues as the Bulldogs drop their third game in a row and in front of a Homecoming Celebration crowd Friday night to Lonoke 29-0, in 4A-2 Conference action.
Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Robertson said after the game, that the Bulldogs just can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win a ball game.
“Too many mistakes tonight, five turnovers will kill you every time,” Robertson said. “I talked to them, they did play hard and we had a good game plan going defensively. It did work for the most part.”
All coaches hate turnovers but they really have issues with turnovers - when there are points scored from the turnovers. In the second quarter Lonoke scored 22 points and 14 of those points came from the turnovers resulting in touchdowns for the Jackrabbits.
With the ball deep in Bald Knob territory, Bald Knob junior wide receiver Bohn Hickman was able to make a catch of a Reece Moody pass at the 17-yard line he made a move to his left and at the 25-yard lost the football. The ball bounced into the air and landed into the hands of Lonoke junior defensive back Denham Gooden and he was able to return the fumble back to the Bulldogs end zone.
After receiving the following kickoff, the first play of the possession, Moody threw a pass toward his receiver on the right sideline only to have the route jumped by Lonoke senior cornerback Landon Jones and he returned the football 34-yards for the score.
Lonoke's offense likes to play an up-tempo style of offense, Bald Knob’s defensive line did make some penetration across the line of scrimmage but Lonoke quarterback Bradon Allen completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 133 yards, no touchdown passes and no interceptions.
“We played really really hard and defensively we were pretty good tonight,” Lonoke coach Chris Norton said. “Offensively, we are very athletic but we were sloppy and have been most of the year. We will clean that up but we got some talented guys.”
Bald Knob rushing defense gave up 170 yards on the ground, leading the Jackrabbits senior running back Latrell Burnett, he ran 16 times for 140 yards and scored one touchdown.
Robertson was pleased with the effort during the game from his defense as they were swarming to the football.
“We have made improvements from last year,” Robertson said. “We just keep on with the process. The defense responded well during the second half.”
Robertson said that he likes it when his offense has good field position and that can create offensive opportunities for the Bulldogs and force the opponent to make on the field adjustments that opens another page of the Bulldogs playbook.
Against the Jackrabbits, the offense for the Bulldogs produced just 151 yards of total offense, with just 99 yards rushing the football. Leading the rushing attack for Bald Knob senior running back Landon Gilmore, he ran the ball 10 times for 73 yards, he made three receptions for 10 yards with no touchdowns.
“He ran so hard, even when there was not a hole,” Robertson said about Gilmore. “Even when there is not a hole, he is going to make a hole and he is a hard working senior working on both sides of the ballHe is always on the field and I am proud of that kid.”
Moore could not get comfortable in the pocket as the defensive line for the Jackrabbits was able to attack the pocket and forced Moore to scramble for most of the game. Robertson said that the offensive line still needs confidence and to be cohesive but all of that comes with knowledge and that creates confidence.
“We tried to make some adjustments and we are working on getting the ball out,” Robertson said. “We have to have a little more protection, that is something we work on daily and we have to finish drives.”
Bald Knob's losing streak is now at three games but the Bulldogs are currently tied for the final spot in the 4A-2 Conference Tournament with Heber Springs and Cave City with records of 1-3 but Robertson said that the Bulldogs need to take care of business at home against Cave City to earn that fourth playoff bid.
“We still have the playoffs in our future, we just got to take care of business next week at home,” Robertson said. “We have made improvements, we can make the playoffs and depending how things fall but we beat Heber and to punch our ticket we have to beat Cave City.”
