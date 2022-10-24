Gilmore

Bald Knob senior running back Landon Gilmore finds a gap to run during a recent 4A-2 Conference game. The Bulldogs must now win out for a chance to advance to the postseason.

 Jason King

BALD KNOB — Bald Knob's losing streak continues as the Bulldogs drop their third game in a row and in front of a Homecoming Celebration crowd Friday night to Lonoke 29-0, in 4A-2 Conference action.

Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Robertson said after the game, that the Bulldogs just can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win a ball game.

