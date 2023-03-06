TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches, but appeared to avoid any broken bones, after he was hit in the face by a pitch during Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

