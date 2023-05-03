ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Trout and Jake Lamb hit solo homers in the 9th inning, Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles has won six of its last eight games, while the Cardinals have lost five in a row.

