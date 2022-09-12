CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night.
Trout's 35th homer of the season came in the fifth inning. The three-time AL MVP connected off Konnor Pilkington for a two-run, 422-foot drive to dead center at Progressive Field.
Pittsburgh's Dale Long established the MLB record of eight straight games with a home run in 1956. Don Mattingly of the Yankees matched it in 1987, as did Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.
"That's good company to be in," Trout said. "I'm just putting a good swing on the ball and they're going out."
Trout can match the mark on Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians. He said he isn't worried about Cleveland pitching around him.
"I'm going up there ready to hit and whatever happens, happens," Trout said. "I'll come in tomorrow and do the same thing because it's working for me."
Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati's Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.
Amed Rosario doubled home Steven Kwan with the go-ahead run in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the Chicago White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota.
"We've got some work to do to clinch the thing, but I think we've been working the right way all season," said Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, who hit a two-run double. "We're a team that does get the big hit."
The game featured a strange sequence in the seventh when Cleveland manager Terry Francona and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin were both ejected without a pitch being thrown in-between.
Things got heated in the seventh when Francona argued that Andrés Giménez was hit by a pitch from Ryan Tepera. Francona got ejected by umpire crew chief Ron Kulpa, and when Tepera was denied warmup throws following the delay, Nevin got tossed.
"Truth be told, I don't know what was going through my mind, and I don't like that," Francona said.
Nevin agreed that Francona signaled for a replay challenge in time, but Kulpa didn't see the gesture. Tepera said both he and Kulpa apologized for their disagreement between innings.
"To me, that was a player safety issue, not allowing Ryan any warmup pitches," Nevin said. "And I didn't understand it."
Kulpa also exited with two outs and two strikes in the ninth after being struck on the mask by a foul ball hit by Matt Thaiss. Second base umpire Carlos Torres replaced him behind the plate.
We weren't aware that (Francona) was holding for us to look at a hit by pitch," first base umpire John Tumpane said in a pool report. "By our protocol, if the pitcher is on the rubber and the batter is in the box, we're moving onto the next pitch."
"Obviously, player safety is paramount, and looking back at it, yes, we would have given (Tepera) some warmup pitches so his safety was not at risk," he said.
Enyel De Los Santos (4-0) worked a scoreless seventh for the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his MLB-best 34th save. Aaron Loup (0-5) surrendered Rosario's RBI double.
The Guardians took a 4-0 lead in the second off Reid Detmers, highlighted by Hedges' two-run double. Tyler Freeman and his fellow rookie, Kwan, had RBI singles.
Pilkington allowed four runs over five innings on his 25th birthday. The left-hander also was touched for a two-run homer by Matt Duffy in the fourth.
Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 for the Angels, who are 1-19 on the road against Cleveland since 2015.
BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning after being hit by a high fastball in his previous at-bat, leading Toronto past Tampa Bay.
Toronto tied idle Seattle atop the standings for the three wild-card spots. Tampa Bay is a half-game behind.
Bichette connected off Jason Adam (2-3) for his 24th homer. Bichette went 2 for 3 and drove in all three Toronto runs.
In the sixth, Bichette slammed his bat in anger after being hit near his right wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Rays reliever Javy Guerra. After Bichette was hit, Toronto's José Berrios hit Francisco Mejia with his second pitch of the seventh. While the umpires huddled before issuing warnings, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider and pitching coach Pete Walker were seen yelling back and forth with Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder.
Tim Mayza (7-0) got one out for the win and Jordan Romano closed it out in the ninth for his 33rd save in 37 chances.
RANGERS 3, MARLINS 2, 1ST GAME; MARLINS 10, RANGERS 6, 2ND GAME
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and Miami earned a split of a day-night doubleheader.
Texas won the opener as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk to snap an eighth-inning tie.
The Marlins trailed 3-1 in the nightcap before breaking loose. Leblanc's double against reliever A.J. Alexy (1-1) got Miami within one before Jon Berti hit a go-ahead, two-run single. Brian Anderson followed with an RBI single and Garrett Cooper hit a two-run double. Nick Fortes added an RBI single and Leblanc capped the outburst with his second double.
Marcus Semien homered, tripled and singled and Corey Seager hit his 30th homer for the Rangers.
The Rangers cut a 10-3 deficit on Semien's two-out RBI triple and Seager's two-run drive off Bryan Hoening (1-1) in the seventh.
In the first game, Miami reliever Steven Okert (5-3) walked Corey Seager and Adolis García around Nathaniel Lowe's two-out infield single before Mathias reached.
Jonathan Hernández (2-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings to pick up the win. José Leclerc closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
That defeat assured the Marlins (27-41) of a losing season at home, a day after clinching their 23rd sub-.500 record in the club's 30-year history.
CUBS 5, METS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt had his shortest start in three months, failing to get through the fourth inning as NL East-leading New York lost to Chicago.
New York began the day with a 1 1/2-game edge over Atlanta, which played later in San Francisco.
Rafael Ortega homered in the second — the first home run surrendered by Bassitt (13-8) since he gave up Manny Machado's round-tripper July 23, a stretch of 54 1/3 innings — and Zach McKinstry hit a two-run shot in the third before Ortega and Alfonso Rivas each had RBI singles in the fourth.
Bassitt gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings — his quickest exit since he lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings against San Diego on July 8.
The Mets stranded 10 runners — including seven over the first six innings against rookie right-hander Javier Assad (1-1), who allowed five hits in earning the first victory of his career. Brandon Hughes got the last five outs for his fifth save.
PIRATES 6, REDS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power Pittsburgh.
Castro hit a three-run home run off Mike Minor in the fifth inning for his eighth of the season. Castillo, who was recalled from Indianapolis before the game, hit a two-run shot — his 11th — to cap the inning.
Aristides Aquino broke an 0-for-8 slide with his eighth home run with a man on to put the Reds on top. The line drive off Bryse Wilson was Aquino's eighth of the season and fourth in his last eight games.
Brian Reynolds started the scoring with his 22nd home run off Minor in the first inning. Minor (4-11) gave up six runs and seven hits in five innings.
Wilson (3-8) left with the bases loaded in the sixth inning with a 6-3 lead. He allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
ASTROS 7, TIGERS 0
DETR0IT (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched his first career shutout to lead Houston.
Valdez (15-5) posted his 24th straight quality start, tying Mets ace Jacob deGrom (2018) for the longest single-season streak. The All-Star left-hander gave up six hits and struck out eight with one walk.
The Tigers were shut out for the second day in a row and club-record 21st time this season, tying them with the 1973 New York Yankees and 1976 Chicago White Sox for most by a team with a designated hitter.
Jeremy Pena had three hits for the Astros and scored twice.
Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk in five innings.
