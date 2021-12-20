WACO, Texas (AP) — If top-ranked Baylor had any ill effects from a quick turnaround, it didn't show.
The Bears were back in action on their home floor Monday night against Alcorn State, less than 48 hours after a road game at Oregon on Saturday.
Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor romped to a 94-57 victory against the overmatched Braves.
"In the first half, we wanted to be more aggressive and gamble because we felt like they were trying to shorten the game," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "We were able to get separation. There was a short turnaround coming from Oregon, and I thought they did a great job handling it."
Baylor (11-0) took a 10-point lead on a 3-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half and never led by less than 10 after Akinjo's layup made it 22-11 at the 11:58 mark.
Dominic Brewton led the Braves (1-10) with 19 points and Darrious Agnew added 12. Alcorn State lost its fifth straight and has yet to play a home game this season.
"The kids have handled it well but it's always difficult on the road, especially when you're (1-10)," Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie said. "We've played three teams from last year's Final Four (Baylor, Gonzaga and Houston), so we knew it was going to be brutal. We're just trying to get better each game."
The Bears shot 59% from the floor (35 of 59) and turned 17 Alcorn State turnovers into 25 points. Baylor had a 35-9 advantage in fast-break points, outrebounded the Braves 38-28 and had 29 assists to 11 turnovers.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor, and he and Thamba combined to go 14 for 14 from the floor. Akinjo had 14 points and seven assists.
"The great thing about our team is everybody shares the sugar, and every night it can be a different man," Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. "Tonight, it was Flo going 8 for 8 from the field. I just love when he has success."
NO. 3 PURDUE 79, INCARNATE WORD 59
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping Purdue rout Incarnate Word.
The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and eight, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.
Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10).
NO. 4 GONZAGA 95, NORTHERN ARIZONA 49
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 58 games.
Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation's top-ranked team.
Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona (4-8), which has lost six of seven. The Lumberjacks have never beaten a ranked opponent and were undone in this one by 32% shooting and 20 turnovers.
Gonzaga shot 55% and committed only five turnovers.
