Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire is one of three 2023 Oaklawn stakes winners entered Friday and Saturday at Saratoga. Trained by Brad Cox, Angel of Empire takes on four challengers, including two stablemates, in Saturday’s $500,000 Jim Dandy Stakes (G2).

The Jim Dandy goes as the 10th of 12 races Saturday, with probable post time 4:45 p.m., CDT. The 1 1/8-miles race that serves as the final local prep race for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) also drew champion and 7-5 program favorite Forte. The Travers Stakes (G1) will be run Saturday, August 26.

