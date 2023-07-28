Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire is one of three 2023 Oaklawn stakes winners entered Friday and Saturday at Saratoga. Trained by Brad Cox, Angel of Empire takes on four challengers, including two stablemates, in Saturday’s $500,000 Jim Dandy Stakes (G2).
The Jim Dandy goes as the 10th of 12 races Saturday, with probable post time 4:45 p.m., CDT. The 1 1/8-miles race that serves as the final local prep race for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) also drew champion and 7-5 program favorite Forte. The Travers Stakes (G1) will be run Saturday, August 26.
Angel of Empire emerged as the Kentucky Derby betting favorite off a runner-up finish in Oaklawn’s $250,000 Smarty Jones Stake Jan. 1 and a powerful victory in the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 1.
After a closing third in the Kentucky Derby, Angel of Empire made his last start in the Belmont Stakes June 10 at Belmont Park and dead-heated for fourth with stablemate Hit Show in the 1 ½-mile race, the final leg of the Triple Crown. Flavien Prat retains the mount on Angel of Empire, who is scheduled to break from post 5 in the projected five-horse field. Angel of Empire is the 5-2 co-second choice in the program.
Hit Show, an entry-level allowance winner in December at Oaklawn as a 2-year-old, is also entered in the Jim Dandy, along with Disarm for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Disarm finished second in an Oaklawn allowance race in his 3-year-old debut.
Asmussen, Oaklawn’s all-time leader trainer, is also scheduled to start Gunite in the $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs Saturday at Saratoga. Gunite ran the fastest 6 furlongs (1:08.89) of the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting in winning the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for older horses Jan. 28.
Ryvit, also trained by Asmussen, is entered in the $200,000 Amsterdam Stakes (G2) for 3-year-olds at 6 ½ furlongs Friday at Saratoga. Ryvit has won his last five starts, including Oaklawn’s $150,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters. Ryvit also broke his maiden and was an allowance race winner earlier this year at Oaklawn. Eight-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana is to ride Ryvit for the first time in the Amsterdam.
Finish Lines
- Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner C Z Rocket and Oaklawn-raced Get Her Number and American Theorem are entered in the $400,000 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) Saturday at Del Mar.
- Oaklawn-raced Senor Buscador is entered in the $300,000 San Diego Handicap (G2) Saturday at Del Mar.
- Oaklawn stakes winner Sir Wellington is entered in the $150,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash Stakes Saturday at Laurel.
- Oaklawn winners Beguine and Gunning are entered in the $100,000 Alma North Stakes Saturday at Laurel.
- Oaklawn maiden allowance graduate Easy Action is entered in the $75,000 Star De Naskra Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters Saturday at Laurel.
- Oaklawn-raced Crypto Mo joined trainer Brad Cox’s Saratoga string last week after Hunter Valley Farm purchased the 3-year-old daughter of Mohaymen for $500,000 at Fasig-Tipton’s July Horses of Racing Age Sale,
OAKLAWN 3YO FILLIES CONTINUE SUCCESS
Wet Paint, who headlined Oaklawn’s class of 3-year-old fillies, led a 1-2-3 Oaklawn finish in the $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) Saturday at Saratoga to become a millionaire for trainer Brad Cox and breeder/owner Godolphin LLC.
Wet Paint became just the second horse to sweep Oaklawn’s three-race Kentucky Oaks points series, claiming the $200,000 Martha Washington Stakes, $300,000 Honeybee Stakes (G3), and the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes (G3).
Ridden again Saturday by Flavien Prat, Wet Paint rallied from last in the five-horse field to edge Sacred Wish by a neck. It was 8 ½ lengths farther back to favored Gambling Girl in third. The winning time for the 1 1/8-miles was 1:50.68. Sacred Wish made her first two career starts at Oaklawn, breaking her maiden March 5. Gambling Girl finished fourth in the Honeybee.
Wet Paint, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Blame, won for the fifth time in nine starts to raise her career earnings to $1,057,175. Cox was Oaklawn’s fourth-leading trainer in 2022-2023 with 24 victories.
Wet Paint became the sixth Fantasy winner to capture the prestigious Coaching Club American Oaks, following Our Mims (1977), Davona Dale (1979), Bold ’n Determined (1980), Lite Light (1991) and Two Altazano (1994).
After sweeping the Martha Washington, Honeybee and Fantasy, Wet Paint finished fourth as the betting favorite in the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) May 5 at Churchill Downs. Gambling Girl was second.
Defining Purpose and Taxed, who both raced in Oaklawn’s 2023 Kentucky Oaks series, have also returned to capture major graded stakes races for 3-year-old fillies. Defining Purpose won the $600,000 Ashland (G1) April 7 at Keeneland and $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3) July 8 at Horseshoe Indianapolis. Taxed won the $300,000 Black-Eyed Susan (G2) May 19 at Pimlico.
Defining Purpose ran third in the Martha Washington and sixth in the Honeybee. Taxed finished second in the Martha Washington, ninth in the Honeybee and second in the Fantasy. Defining Purpose and Taxed also finished first and fourth, respectively, in the inaugural $150,000 Year’s End Stakes for 2-year-old fillies Dec. 31 at Oaklawn. Oaklawn has raised the purse of the Year’s End ($200,000), Martha Washington ($250,000), Honeybee ($400,000) and Fantasy ($750,000) to record levels for the 2023-2024 meeting.
Finish Lines
- Oaklawn stakes winner Frank’s Rockette is entered in the $200,000 Honorable Miss Handicap (G2) for female sprinters Wednesday at Saratoga.
- Proxy, winner of the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (G2) at Oaklawn, won the $400,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes (G3) Saturday at Monmouth Park. Heavily favored Proxy finished 2 ½ lengths ahead of multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Whelen Springs, with Oaklawn stakes winner Calibrate another 4 ¾ lengths farther back in third.
- Oaklawn allowance winner Shotgun Hottie won the $500,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3) for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 Saturday at Monmouth. Oaklawn-raced Le Da Vida finished second.
- Heavily favored Wicked Halo won the $125,000 Twin Bridges Stakes for female sprinters Sunday at Ellis Park. Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading rider in 2022-2023, rode Wicked Halo for all-time Oaklawn leading trainer Steve Asmussen. Wicked Halo won Oaklawn’s inaugural running of the $250,000 Matron Stakes.
