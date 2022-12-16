The tradition of athletics at Searcy High School added another chapter on Thursday afternoon as three student athletes signed Letters of Intent to compete at the next level of their respective sports. Senior wrestler Jaylen Jackson signed to Williams Baptist University, baseball player Conner Barnett signed to ASU-Three Rivers and teammate and multi-sport star Kade Ivy will be heading to the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain.
Jackson, the son of Bobby and Laura Jackson, is another successful product of coach Jerry Evans' dominant wrestling program. Jackson and his teammates are currently in the middle of a incredible run in the 2022 season after sweeping match wins in a number of meets, and are coming off a second-place overall effort at the recent Bentonville West Invitational tournament which featured the top in elite programs across the state. Jackson finished third in the individual standings for the meet.
Barnett, the son of Daniel and Kristy Barnett, has served as catcher for the Lions for the past three seasons, and was one of two baseball signees on Thursday.
“He's kind of been a workhorse for us,” Lions coach Matthew Davis said. “He's played in over 70 percent of our innings over the past two years. Day in and day out, bumps and bruises, no complaints out of him, he's always wanting to play. He's just a consummate guy who's worked for everything he's got, and we couldn't be more proud of him.”
Ivy, the son of Daniel Ivy and Kristy Ward, also signed for baseball, but is also coming off a solid season on the Lions' football team under coach Zak Clark. Ivy was a key factor in Searcy's victory over West Memphis, which catapulted the Lions to their 15th-consecutive postseason appearance. Ivy will also enter baseball season this spring as a four-year starter and pitcher for the Lions.
“He's as complete a player as I've coached in high school,” Davis said. “He's got every tool you look for. Any tool he might be lacking, his baseball IQ makes up for it. He's led us in batting average and slugging percentage over the last couple of years. And more than that defensively, he's versatile and slick, and he has a joy for the game.”
