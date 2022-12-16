The tradition of athletics at Searcy High School added another chapter on Thursday afternoon as three student athletes signed Letters of Intent to compete at the next level of their respective sports. Senior wrestler Jaylen Jackson signed to Williams Baptist University, baseball player Conner Barnett signed to ASU-Three Rivers and teammate and multi-sport star Kade Ivy will be heading to the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain.

Jackson, the son of Bobby and Laura Jackson, is another successful product of coach Jerry Evans' dominant wrestling program. Jackson and his teammates are currently in the middle of a incredible run in the 2022 season after sweeping match wins in a number of meets, and are coming off a second-place overall effort at the recent Bentonville West Invitational tournament which featured the top in elite programs across the state. Jackson finished third in the individual standings for the meet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.