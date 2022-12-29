ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After rebuilding Florida State's program over the past few years, coach Mike Norvell will take a moment to savor the No. 13 Seminoles' 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Then, he said, it's time to get back to work.

"I know what we had to come through as a program," Norvell said. "It was hard. And we know what's ahead. And it's going to be work. There's no limits to what we can accomplish, and I'm going to push them until we get to ultimately where I know we can go."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.