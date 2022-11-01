Eric Musselman has been one of the nation's best at dipping into the transfer portal at Arkansas and at his previous stop in Nevada.

Musselman is still adept at landing elite high school recruits — his 2022 class was second nationally — but adding quality transfers was a big part of the Razorbacks' consecutive Elite Eight runs.

