Tired of spending years in the quarterback wilderness, shuffling in a string of mostly ineffective veterans at the game's most important position, the Carolina Panthers made a bold move that has been all too common in recent years.

The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top overall selection to give Carolina the pick of the lot at quarterback in next week's draft.

