SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida's points in overtime and finished with 23 points as the Bulls beat No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 on Wednesday in the San Diego Invitational.

South Florida needed the extra-time victory after losing in overtime on Tuesday in a tournament opener against No. 3 Ohio State.

