MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The points keep coming easily for No. 22 Miami.

Tyler Van Dyke threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first half and Miami eased past FCS member Bethune-Cookman 48-7 on Thursday night. The Hurricanes (3-0) have scored 38 or more points for just the second time in the last 20 seasons; the other instance in that span was 2016.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.