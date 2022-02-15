COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night.
The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9. Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds. JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.
Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-15, 4-8 SEC) with 13 points, and DaJuan Gordon added 11.
Arkansas built a 46-27 halftime lead behind the 3-point shooting of Umude and Davis, who combined to make 6 of 9 shots from beyond the arc. Missouri cut the deficit to 11 points twice in the second half but never seriously threatened Arkansas.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks had lost three straight games before crushing Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12. Since then, they've won 10 of 11 games — including an upset of then-No. 1 Auburn — to return to the Top 25. Arkansas now has a nice opportunity to rise in the rankings and improve its NCAA Tournament seeding with two of its next three games at home against ranked opponents Tennessee and Kentucky.
Missouri: The Tigers lack a true point guard, and it continues to be a glaring weakness for a team that ranks next-to-last in the SEC and 293rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (.84). Arkansas was the latest opponent to disrupt Missouri's offense by pressuring its shaky ballhandlers. The Tigers committed eight turnovers in the first half, including three on the first four possessions, to help the Razorbacks build a big lead.
NO. 10 VILLANOVA 89, NO. 8 PROVIDENCE 84
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left, and Villanova held on to beat Providence.
Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East), who went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their fourth straight.
The loss snapped the eight-game win streak by the conference-leading Friars (21-3, 11-2). It was their first home conference loss of the season.
Nate Watson led Providence with 20 points. Jared Bynum added 18 points and A.J. Reeves finished with 16 after being saddled with foul trouble in the first half.
NO. 9 DUKE 76, WAKE FOREST 74
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams dunked Paolo Banchero's missed driving layup with 0.4 seconds left to help Duke beat Wake Forest, capping a wild game in which Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski did not coach after halftime because the team said he was "not feeling well."
The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate chance. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.
Alondes Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wendell Moore Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Jake LaRavia had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6).
NO. 18 OHIO SATE 70, MINNESOTA 45
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Malaki Branham added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting for the Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten).
Luke Loewe scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (12-11, 3-11). Jamison Battle added 11 points.
Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games.
PENN STATE 62, NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 58
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State surprised Michigan State.
John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team for the first time under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Julius Marble II scored 14 points and Max Christie had 10 for the Spartans (18-7, 9-5), who led for all but 4:42. Michigan State was up by 14 points with 13:20 to play.
NO. 20 TEXAS 80, OKLAHOMA 78, OT
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help Texas beat Oklahoma.
Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each scored 16 points for the Longhorns (19-7. 8-5 Big 12). Texas also beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Jan. 11.
Elijah Harkless scored 19 points and Jordan Goldwire added 18 points for the Sooners (14-12, 4-9), who have lost five of six.
Texas has won three of four, including victories over Kansas and Iowa State.
