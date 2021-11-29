LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — One difference between this rout and others before it was the lightning pace No. 9 Kentucky played toward building it.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added 15 points and the Wildcats quickly overwhelmed Central Michigan for a 85-57 victory on Monday night.
The Wildcats (6-1) shot 60% in the first half before cooling off to finish 43% overall while dominating the rebuilding Chippewas (1-5) in most phases. They led 25-5 within seven minutes and maintained at least a 25-point cushion for much of the contest. Kentucky's six wins have been by an average margin of 28.3 points.
Considering the Wildcats played short-handed yet again because of injuries and illness, their latest lopsided win revealed more about their resolve.
"I feel like these games are good for us because we're really working on our team chemistry, still just trying to find ways to play off of each other, find ways to get easier baskets," Washington said. "Especially with teams like that, that came out playing hard and aggressive. That's the type of stuff we need to face before we go more in depth into the season."
Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 11 points, and Cameron Healy and Miroslav Stafl each added nine for Central Michigan, which dropped its third consecutive game. It spoiled the Lexington return of first-year Chippewas coach Tony Barbee, who took over the program in April after seven seasons as a Kentucky assistant.
"We came out a little nervous and I'm sure it had a lot to do with their pressure and how they played," Barbee said. "Two things you can't do against Kentucky is give them transition baskets and second-chance points on the offensive glass."
At the same time, Barbee's squad of 12 newcomers displayed some of what he learned with the Wildcats. While the Chippewas never got within striking distance, their zone helped hold Kentucky to 32% shooting after the break and finished 7 of 16 from long range.
"I'm telling Tony he did a great job of saying, 'We're not backing down,'" said Kentucky coach John Calipari, who improved to 18-1 against former assistants. "His team never stopped. They played physical. They'll win their share."
Tshiebwe was 6 of 8 from the field and 8 of 11 from the foul line in 26 minutes to key his sixth double-double this season. Washington was 6 of 11, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc, and chipped in six rebounds as Kentucky controlled the boards 47-30.
The Wildcats also won the paint 36-26 and committed just six turnovers while scoring 23 points off 15 Chippewas mistakes.
NO. 7 TEXAS 73, SAM HOUSTON STATE 57
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored a season-high 19 points and No. 7 Texas beat Sam Houston State, as the Longhorns played in cozy and cramped Gregory Gym for the first time in almost five decades.
Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each scored 14 points for Texas (5-1). Timmy Allen had 12 points and seven assists. Jones added four steals.
Savion Flagg, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, led Sam Houston (2-5) with 16 points. Demarkus Lampley and Javion May each scored 11.
The Longhorns left Gregory Gym in the heart of campus when the spacious but soon-to-be-demolished Frank Erwin Center opened in 1977. The one-game return to the 3,234-seat Gregory Gym was open to only students and some VIPs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.