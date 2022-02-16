PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers isn't just beating ranked teams, they are dominating them with a relentless hard-nosed style of play.
No. 12 Illinois became the fourth straight ranked team to fall to the Scarlet Knights, getting beat 70-59 on Wednesday night. Rutgers' run is almost sure to get Steve Pikiell's team a ranking for the first time this season and a berth in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.
Pikiell wasn't ready claim anything after the game, saying he will wait under March 13 for the official NCAA Tournament announcement.
"I think we can play anybody," Pikiell said. "We can play anybody, any place and win games in any tournament."
Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in a game-breaking second run for Rutgers.
"All the credit in the world to them," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That was that was something my team hasn't seen in a long, long time ... They deserve all the credit. We had no life, no spirit and no fight."
The winning streak against ranked teams is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten). There's a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.
Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and had the assist on Omoruyi's second-half dunk. It was the second basket in a 12-0 run that ballooned the Scarlet Knights' lead to 47-28. Paul Mulcahy added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 11.
"We're just trying to continue to get better," McConnell said. "There's no ceiling."
Center Kofi Cockburn was the only consistent threat for Illinois (18-7, 11-4), finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Frazier added 11 points and RJ Melendez had 10.
"My key going into the game was Rutgers has played harder than every single opponent they played in this winning streak," Underwood said after seeing his team outworked. "It's not rocket science, it's not great execution."
The Illini shot 38% from the field, including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. But they missed their first 13 shot attempts and were never in the game.
Rutgers improved to 13-2 at home, and its biggest lead was 60-37 with about six minutes to play.
Rutgers' recent run has combined good shooting and defense, and that was evident in the early as the Scarlet Knights opened the game with a 17-7 spurt, featuring six points by Harper. Cockburn had all the Illini points inside.
Illinois couldn't find its shooting touch in the first 20 minutes, shooting 32% and connecting the last of its 14 3-point attempts.
Rutgers led 33-24 at half, a season-low first-half point total for Illinois.
Harper seemed to jam a hand late, but Pikiell had no information on his injury.
No. 2 AUBURN 94, VANDERBILT 80
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Auburn to a victory over Vanderbilt.
Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) overcome a slow start against the Commodores (13-12, 5-8).
It was close most of the way but Vandy had no answer for Auburn's two star big men.
No. 5 PURDUE 70, NORTHWESTERN 64
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Zach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged victory over Northwestern.
Capping a stretch of eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4) shot 45% from the field and committed 14 turnovers — a sluggish performance by one of the country's most efficient teams. But they held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and controlled the glass with a 39-34 rebounding advantage.
Mason Gillis and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 11 points as Purdue moved a half-game ahead of No. 12 Illinois for the top spot in the conference. The Boilermakers swept their season series against the Illini.
Robbie Beran had 13 points for Northwestern (12-12, 5-10).
No. 11 TEXAS TECH 83, No. 7 BAYLOR 73
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half while rediscovering his long-range shot, and finished with 13 rebounds, as Texas Tech beat Baylor, completing a regular-season series sweep of the reigning national champion Bears.
Obanor had missed 11 consecutive 3-pointers over 2 1/2 games before making back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to cap a 14-3 run that started the second half and put the Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) ahead to stay.
James Akinjo had 18 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 9-4).
No. 24 UCONN 70, SETON HALL 65
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and UConn beat Seton Hall.
It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies' sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points.
Seton Hall (15-9, 6-8) had won three of its last four games. Kadary Richmond, who had 27 points in the teams' first meeting in early January, had 13 points. Jamir Harris added 15 points, Jared Rhoden had 14 points and Myles Cale scored 11 for the Pirates.
No. 25 ALABAMA 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 75
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead Alabama to a win over Mississippi State.
Charles Bediako scored 15 points. Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference).
Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7) with 22 points and four assists. D.J. Jeffries and Cam Carter each scored 15 points.
