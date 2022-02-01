BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points before leaving the game in the second half because of an apparent leg injury, and Mississippi held of No. 25 LSU 76-72 on Tuesday night.
Luis Rodriguez scored 15 for Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 Southeastern Conference), which saw its 24-point, first-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes. But Ole Miss managed to notch its third victory in four games following a four-game skid in mid-January.
Darius Days scored 21, hitting five 3-pointers, for LSU (16-6, 4-5), which has lost five of their last six and slid down the national rankings since starting 12-0. Tari Eason and Eric Gaines each scored 16 for the reeling Tigers.
Jaemyn Brakefield's breakaway layup with 10 seconds left was the Rebels' only field goal in the last 9:50 of the game. The Rebels hit eight free throws during that stretch, however, including a pair each by Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan in the last 1:05. Those came after Tari Eason's 3-pointer with 1:27 left had pulled LSU to 69-67.
Brooks finished with 10 points for Ole Miss, which outshot LSU 52% (22-42) to 43% (28-65).
Ole Miss looked to be on its way to a rout in the first half, taking a 20-point lead at 36-16 when Rodriguez stole Xavier Pinson's pass and ran free for a breakaway dunk. Shortly after, Austin Crowley's 3 made it 39-16 with 6:42 to go in the opening half
At that point, the Rebels were shooting 68.2%, including 6 of 10 from 3, while LSU was shooting 38.9%, including 1 of 7 from deep.
Ole Miss took its largest lead — 24 points — with a 3 by Rodriguez, which came on the heels of Brandon Murray's turnover.
But LSU suddenly made a game of it, closing the half on a 13-2 run.
Eason's steal and thunderous one-handed dunk gave LSU 11 straight points and re-engaged the crowd as the Tigers drew to 43-30 with 1:51 left in the half. LSU finished the half down 45-32.
Days then opened the second half with a pair of 3s, sandwiched around Eason's block on Matthew Murrell at the rim, to make it 45-38 with nearly 19 minutes still remaining, setting up a tense and competitive second half.
NO. 10 KANSAS 70, NO. 21 IOWA STATE 61
AMES, Iowa (AP) — David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and Kansas defeated Iowa State.
McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12), who were without Ochai Agbaji. The Big 12's leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, Agbaji didn't play due to COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.
No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 65, MARYLAND 63
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins.
Hall led the Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps.
Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland (11-11, 3-8), which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes.
Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans, who hadn't won with him scoring in single digits since Dec. 11 against Penn State.
CREIGHTON 59, No. 17 UCONN 55
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points and Creighton upset UConn.
Hawkins hit eight of his 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Bluejays (13-7, 5-4 Big East), who moved over .500 in conference play and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Isaiah Whaley had a career-high 20-points for UConn (15-5, 6-3), which had won five in a row and was looking for its first six-game win streak since the NCAA Tournament run in 2014 that brought the Huskies their fourth national title.
No. 22 TENNESSEE 90 TEXAS A&M 80
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (A) — Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and Tennessee beat Texas A&M.
The Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) cut the lead to one with 8:49 left in the game. That's when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee's lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play.
Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 points and Santiago Vescovi added 13.
Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.