AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir'Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 19 to send No. 10 Texas to a 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday night, ending the Bears' six-game win streak and keeping the Longhorns in a share of first place in the Big 12.

Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five with the final points.

