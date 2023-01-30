AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir'Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 19 to send No. 10 Texas to a 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday night, ending the Bears' six-game win streak and keeping the Longhorns in a share of first place in the Big 12.
Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five with the final points.
Baylor had closed to 72-71 on Keyonte George's three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr's fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left. It was Carr's first basket of the second half and just his second of the game.
Rice, a 29% 3-point shooter in Big 12 play, was 4 of 5 shooting from long range. Allen was 7 of 10 from the floor and made two free throws in the final minute that put the Longhorns (18-4, 7-2) ahead by four.
"That's what this league is about. You have to put your hat on every day and come to work. That was one of the hardest games I've been in since I got here," Allen said. "In the Big 12, that's what it takes every night. "
Baylor had fought back from nine points down in the first half to tie it at 38 on the opening possession after halftime. Texas answered with a quick 8-0 run punctuated by a 3-pointer by Tyrese Hunter, a put-back dunk by Dillon Mitchell and Allen's short jumper over two defenders.
Rice's 3-pointers kept any chance of a Baylor rally in check and Texas never trailed in the second half.
LJ Cryer scored 19 points to lead four Baylor players in double figures.
Baylor (16-6, 5-4) trailed 70-68 with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes, but Adam Flagler threw up a quick 3-pointer that missed before Allen made his two late free throws.
"It's hard to have long winning streaks in this league," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "You can play well and lose games."
Baylor had won 12 of the previous 13 matchups with the Longhorns.
"They've had our number," Texas interim coach Rodney Terry said. "We needed to find a way to get this thing done. We were at home."
Carr, Texas' leading scorer this season, had a rare off night as a shooter. He was just 2 of 8 from the floor and didn't score in double figures for just the third time this season, and the first time since Dec. 12.
"Guys picked each other up," Rice said. "Obviously Marcus didn't have the game everybody's used to him having, but he still made sure we sure we were playing defense ... Things like that got us the win."
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game.
Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) up by four.
Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of ACC-leading Clemson.
Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Edwards had 14 for Syracuse (13-10, 6-6), which has lost four of five.
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech erased a 23-point deficit after halftime for its first Big 12 win of the season, with De'Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break against Iowa State.
The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill's career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12), who won their second consecutive game, including a victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Grill scored 24 points but missed his final three 3-pointers after starting 8 of 9. One came on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) missed three from long range trying to force a second overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.