Phinisee's career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65
By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee spent four seasons waiting for a moment like the one he celebrated Thursday night.
It even took him two chances to cash in.
The junior guard scored 17 points in the first half and then closed out a career-high 20-point game by making the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 for Phinisee's first win over his hometown school.
"Every time I go home, people always talk trash to me. I just finally needed to get one," Phinisee said. "It's just something I won't ever forget. Just these fans, they've supported me through everything, so I just want to say thank you."
Phinisee was sensational on a night when the Hooisers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) desperately needed him. He made his first six shots, his first three 3s, had four steals and had a season-high point total — all in the first half.
With All-American candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis limited to just 11 minutes total because of foul trouble, Indiana relied heavily on its perimeter players. Xavier Johnson added 18 points, Trey Galloway scored eight and harassed Purdue guard Jaden Ivey on defense, and Phinisee played his best overall game all season.
As a result, the Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against their biggest rival, and thousands of screaming fans stormed the court when Ivey's 3-pointer to force overtime rolled out as the buzzer sounded.
"I had confidence on the one I took, the one I took where it was kind of contested," Ivey said. "I tried to get it high off the glass so the bigs could get a tip-in. My leg was bothering me all game, even before the game I didn't know if I could really play because of my groin. It just sucks losing."
Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half but missed a go-ahead shot with seven seconds left and the 3-pointer at the buzzer after Jackson-Davis made two free throws to make it a three-point game. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3), who lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall.
But after Phinisee helped stake Indiana to a 37-28 halftime lead, Ivey went to work. He spurred a 9-2 run that cut the deficit to 59-58 and he finally tied the score at 63 with a mid-range jumper with 3:36 to go.
Twice the Boilermakers had chances to take the lead and failed before Gillis' layup with 1:08 to play gave Purdue its first lead of the second half.
It didn't last.
After Phinisee missed a potential go-ahead 3 following one timeout, first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson opted for an inbounds play he added earlier in the day and again Phinisee got open. This time, he made it from the corner.
"Rob and I had a beautiful conversation hours before the ballgame and it's just nice to see how he stepped up," Woodson said. "It's a big win for our team. It's been a while since we beat Purdue."
NO. 16 USC 61, COLORADO 58
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored all 14 of his points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds as Southern California ended three years of frustration against Colorado.
Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and went 3 of 4 at the free throw line in the final 15 seconds for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12), who had dropped seven straight to the Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3). Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and six rebounds, and Boogie Ellis scored 11.
Jabari Walker scored 13 points for Colorado, but had the ball stripped away by Drew Peterson with seven seconds left and the Buffaloes trailing by three.
Colorado lost for the second time in eight games.
NO. 21 PROVIDENCE 83, GEORGETOWN 75
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Noah Horchler had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Providence past Georgetown.
Al Durham added 15 points and Nate Watson scored 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight.
NO. 25 UCONN 75, BUTLER 66
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half and Connecticut beat Butler for the second time this week.
Adama Sanogo added 15 points and Isaiah Whaley had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by four at halftime but shot 67% in the second half to take control. Two nights earlier, UConn beat Butler 76-59 at home in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.
Chuck Harris came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5), who have lost three in a row and five of six.
