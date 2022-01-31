WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo scored 25 points and Matthew Mayer had all nine of his points in the closing minutes while putting No. 8 Baylor ahead to stay as the Bears overcame West Virginia 81-77 on Monday night.
Mayer hadn't scored until his layup with 3:27 left to break a 66-66 tie, and put the Bears (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) in the lead for good. Jeremy Sochan had a steal in the backcourt and passed ahead to Mayer, who seconds later rebounded Sochan's second missed free throw and made a strong inside basket. He later added a 3-pointer.
Taz Sherman, a Texas native, had a career-high 29 points with six 3-pointers to lead the Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6), who have their first six-game losing streak since the end of the 2012-13 season. Sean McNeil added 16 points.
Sherman didn't play the final 3:42, staying on the floor for a length period after a turnover before finally getting up and slowly going to the bench.
Sochan finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Baylor, which was coming off a loss to Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 14 points.
The Bears were without injured guards Adam Flagler (knee) and LJ Cryer (foot). Flagler is a starter averaging 12.7 points a game and Cryer, their leading scorer at 13.9 points a game, missed his second game in a row.
Sherman made two 3-pointers in a 16-1 run by West Virginia over the final 4 1/2 minutes of the first half for a 39-31 lead.
Both of those 3s by Sherman, the first getting the Mountaineers within 30-28 and the other putting them ahead by one, followed missed 3s by Baylor.
The Mountaineers missed their first six 3s and were down 20-10 nearly nine minutes into the game before finally hitting from deep. Sherman's first two made 3s came in an 11-2 run that got them within one.
That was during a stretch when Baylor built that early 10-point lead despite missing its first seven free throws. Tchamwa Tchatchoua ended that when he finally made two, the first drawing a huge cheer from the crowd.
No. 9 DUKE 57, NOTRE DAME 43
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 21 points, fellow classmate A.J. Griffin added 13 and each had a team-high nine rebounds as Duke handed Notre Dame its first home loss of the season.
The Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) pulled into a first-place tie with idle Miami with their fourth straight victory for coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the conclusion of the season and was making his final appearance at the sold out Purcell Pavilion against his former protégé, Mike Brey. Notre Dame, which entered the game 9-0 at home this season with victories over Kentucky and North Carolina (14-7, 7-3), saw its four-game winning streak end.
Grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. was the only Irish player in double figures with 14 points and had nine rebounds. Leading scorers Blake Wesley and Dane Goodwin, who were each averaging 15 points or more this season, were held to six and zero points. Goodwin, who had scored at least one point in 86 straight games, had entered the game with 20 double-digit scoring efforts this season.
