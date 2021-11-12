WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Scott Drew crowed about the special guest he decided to bring to the meeting with reporters after a season-opening win that was really more about celebrating the Bears' first national championship.
"Coach Teague," he called MaCio Teague, one of the three guards who played key roles in the run to the title last spring.
Of course, Drew wanted his former player to take the first question — and it wasn't about coaching or Baylor's 87-60 victory over Incarnate Word on Friday night. It was about being in the building to revel one more time in the championship that was capped by an 86-70 victory over previously undefeated Gonzaga in Indianapolis.
"It was incredible," said Teague, who took his ring out of the case and displayed it while talking to reporters. "Just being around the guys, the family environment, that I've been around for the past three years. So I enjoyed being a former player."
Teague missed the pregame ring and banner ceremony because he was trying to get back to his old campus from Utah, where he's playing on the G League team for the NBA's Jazz. He received his ring during a timeout in the first half, and put it on to a roar from the crowd of 8,895 at the 10,284-seat Ferrell Center.
Matthew Mayer and LJ Cryer were also in the building, and walked the carpet leading out of the tunnel near the Baylor locker room to get their rings from athletic director Mack Rhodes before Mayer scored 14 points and Cryer added 13.
Heralded freshman Kendall Brown watched it all before debuting with 13 points. Same with senior transfer James Akinjo, who was the leading scorer for Arizona last year and had 10 points and a game-high six assists on Friday.
"It was great," Akinjo said. "I've been talking to all the guys from last year, and I feel like I know them, like I was on our team. It was really cool seeing them get recognized for what they did, and it was also real motivating."
Josh Morgan scored 17 points and RJ Glasper added 16 for the Cardinals (0-2), who opened with a loss at home to Texas State.
The celebration didn't include the two guards who played the biggest parts in the title run: All-American Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, both now in the NBA.
And early on in the game, Baylor showed has some work to do to replace them and Teague. A cold-shooting start kept Baylor (1-0) from going ahead for good until a stretch when Cryer scored eight consecutive points, with the second of his back-to-back 3-pointers giving the Bears a 24-22 lead with 7:17 left in the first half.
Jeremy Sochan, a freshman from England, scored the first six points and eight overall on an 11-2 Baylor run to finish the first half for a 40-28 lead at the break. He scored all 10 of his points before halftime.
"I thought our guys really battled, probably only two or three stretches where it got a little loose," Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham said. "That's really what gave them the real separation. They were creating separation, but that allowed them to really kind of widen it out."
NO. 3 KANSAS 88. TARLETON 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points and third-ranked Kansas beat Tarleton to run its winning streak in home openers to 49 straight.
Christian Braun added 15 points, Remy Martin had 14 and Jalen Coleman-Lands 10 for the Jayhawks (2-0), who got all they could handle from the Texans (0-2) after cruising past Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.
Tarleton was within 63-50 with about 6 1/2 minutes left before the Jayhawks pulled away down the stretch.
Shamir Bogues had 20 points and Montre Gipson had 19 for the Texans.
Agbaji scores 25, No. 3 Kansas tops Tarleton in home opener
NO. 7 PURDUE 92, INDIANA STATE 67
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points, Zach Edey added a career-best 22 and Purdue routed Indiana State.
Ivey also had eight rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers posted their first 2-0 start in three years. Edey had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Cooper Neese led the Sycamores with 15 points. Cameron Henry had 10 for Indiana State (1-1), which suffered its first loss under new coach Josh Schertz.
NO. 9 DUKE 82, ARMY 56
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help Duke beat Army, backed by the return of the Blue Devils' famously rowdy fans for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.
Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-0), who were coming off Tuesday's season-opening win against No. 10 Kentucky in New York.
Duke jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed, but had issues stretching out a big lead on the pesky Black Knights (1-1) before stretching it out late. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 100, ROBERT MORRIS 60
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and Kentucky blew out Robert Morris in its home opener.
Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for the Wildcats (1-1). Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.
Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris (0-2).
NO. 11 ILLINOIS 92, ARKANSAS STATE 53
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 17 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and four assists, and No. 11 Illinois overwhelmed Arkansas State.
The Illini welcomed Trent Frazier (12 points) and Andre Curbelo (eight points, seven assists and four rebounds) back to the lineup.
Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves (1-1) with 13 points.
NO. 14 ALABAMA 104, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 88
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to Alabama past South Dakota State.
Keon Ellis had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (2-0), which had five players score in double figures. Darius Miles had 13 and seven-foot freshman Charles Bediako scored 12 points.
Noah Freidel led five South Dakota State (1-1) scorers in double figures with 23 points.
NO. 15 HOUSTON 79, RICE 45
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and six rebounds, and Houston routed Rice.
Sasser finished 8 of 16 from the field and connected on 5 of 9 on 3-pointers as the Cougars (2-0) jumped out to a 44-15 halftime lead.
Travis Evee scored 11 points and Cameron Sheffield had 10 points to lead Rice (1-1).
NO. 17 OHIO STATE 84, NIAGARA 74
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half.
Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes (2-0).
Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara (0-2), which stayed in the game until the final minute. Sam Iorio had 18 points and Jordan Cintron scored 17.
NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA 94, BROWN 87
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 19 North Carolina battled through 40 minutes of relentless competition from Brown.
Armando Bacot had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (2-0), who trailed by as many as seven points and never led by more than eight.
Dan Friday had 21 points and five assists for Brown, which built its biggest advantage late in the first half and led 50-47 at halftime. Nana Owusu-Anane scored 20 points for the Bears.
NO. 22 AUBURN 93, LOUISIANA-MONROE 65
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jabari Smith had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to beat Louisiana-Monroe.
K.D. Johnson scored 18 points and Chris Moore added 16 for Auburn, both coming off the bench to spark the turnaround for the Tigers (2-0).
Trey Boston scored 16 point for the Warhawks (0-2), who led by as many as eight points in the first half and by four early in the second before Auburn went on a decisive 22-5 run.
NO. 25 VIRGINIA 73, RADFORD 52
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment.
The Cavaliers (1-1) used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Virginia was beaten at home by Navy on Tuesday night.
Bryan Hart led Radford (1-1) with 12 points.
